Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ Borealis set sail on its Around the World in 80 Days voyage from Southampton last week

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ Borealis set sail on its Around the World in 80 Days voyage from Southampton last week.

The cruise will follow as closely as possible in the footsteps of the fictional character Phileas Fogg - the protagonist from the 1872 novel 'Around the World in 180 days' by Jules Verne.

During the voyage, guests will cruise the Suez Canal and explore the temples of Luxor and Karnak in the Egyptian port of Safaga.

Borealis will also call in Mumbai and Singapore, including a visit to the UNESCO-listed Botanic Gardens.

From Singapore, there will be calls into Japan - just in time to witness the cherry blossoms in bloom.

The line said that guests will also be able to “delve into the Samurai heritage at Fukuoka and Osaka Castle”, and experience the temples, street food and architecture of Hong Kong.