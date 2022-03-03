Credit: Shutterstock

Major cruise lines axe Russia and Baltic sailings – full list of cancelled cruises The evolving situation in Russia and Ukraine has forced major cruise lines to change their plans for upcoming trips. Find out which cruise lines are making alterations to their future itineraries.

Major cruise lines are having to react and adapt to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Between security concerns and opposition to the situation, many cruise lines are either altering or cancelling cruises to Russia and the Baltic area. Many lines are planning changes for their upcoming summer 2022 itineraries while evaluating the situation for any 2023 alterations. These are the current changes you can expect to some of the major cruise lines.

Viking As of February 24, Viking cancelled all departures on their Ukraine river itinerary through 2022. On March 1, the cruise line also made the decision to cancel all operations in Russia through 2022. A spokesperson from Viking commented: “We have cancelled all 2022 departures of our Russia river itineraries—and will replace scheduled stops in Russia for all 2022 ocean itineraries.” Viking continues to monitor the situation and evaluate its 2023 itineraries. Guests are currently being notified of the cancellations and will be kept up to date with any further information. - READ MORE: Inside new Viking Octantis cruise ship - Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has made several changes to its itineraries calling in these areas, beginning in May with Balmoral. Peter Deer, Managing Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “Rather than visiting the Russian city of St Petersburg as planned, we have changed our course and our guests will now call into Stockholm and Visby in Sweden.” Deer continued: “The safety of our guests and crew is always our number one priority and we are monitoring the situation in Russia and Ukraine very closely.” Fred. Olsen promises to keep in touch with various destinations in the Baltic area and will keep guests up to date on any changes.

Expect to be contacted in the near future about any changes to your itinerary. Credit: Shutterstock

MSC Cruises MSC Cruises has made alterations to its itineraries from May through October with sailings in the Baltic Sea which include St. Petersburg. The affected cruise ships are MSC Preziosa, MSC Grandiosa, MSC Poesia and MSC Virtuosa. All will suspend their stops at St. Petersburg. MSC has been in touch with alternative ports including Stockholm, Helsinki and Tallinn, to determine calls to replace the original stop at St. Petersburg. Details will be communicated to guests and travel agents as soon as possible and will also be reflected on their website for anyone looking to make future bookings. - READ MORE: Ultimate guide to MSC Virtuosa, from cabins to capacity - Riviera Travel Riviera Travel has announced cruise cancellations in the wake of the unrest. A Riviera Travel spokesperson said: "We’re shocked and deeply saddened by the current situation in Ukraine. In light of these circumstances, we have taken the decision to cancel all of our tours and cruises to Russia for the foreseeable future." Guests can expect to be contacted in the near future about their personal itineraries. Riviera Travel continues to process cancellations in the order of departure date and urge guests to wait to be contacted as they are so busy at this time.

MSC Cruises has made alterations to its itineraries from May through October. Credit: MSC Cruises

Saga Cruises Saga Cruises has made changes to its upcoming cruises. A Saga spokesperson said: “Following the FCDO’s change to travel advice for Ukraine, we altered our forthcoming cruise to the Black Sea, which was due to call at Odessa. Guests are in the process of being contacted about the change, and the rest of the cruise remains unaffected.” Saga continues to monitor the situation for their future Baltic cruises and will make any alterations should they still be necessary to ensure the best possible experience for guests. - READ MORE: Norwegian Escape’s tranquil cruise in the Eastern Caribbean - Norwegian Cruise Lines Norwegian Cruise Lines will also make alterations to its upcoming itineraries which include calls at St. Petersburg, Russia. A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Lines said: “Due to the escalated situation between Russia and Ukraine we have made the decision to alter itineraries and remove calls to St. Petersburg, Russia from our 2022 sailings.” The cruise line continues to confirm replacement ports for the involved itineraries within 2022. Guests and travel agents can expect to be contacted as soon as possible concerning any changes to their trip.

Saga Cruises has made changes to its upcoming cruises due to call at Odessa in Ukraine. Credit: Shutterstock

P&O Cruises P&O Cruises will be making alterations to its Baltic Cruises for all 2022 itineraries. These changes will suspend all calls at St. Petersburg. P&O is still confirming new ports to replace St. Petersburg. Guests booked for holidays before June will be contacted very soon with details of a new itinerary and ports. Itineraries later in the year will also be changed and guests will be contacted once plans are finalized by P&O. - READ MORE: P&O Cruises celebrates milestone in delivery of new ship Arvia - Princess Cruises Princess has released the following statement regarding cancelled cruises: "In light of the recent attacks by Russia in Ukraine, Princess Cruises is modifying itineraries on 24 cruises that call in St Petersburg, Russia with alternative ports. "Replacement ports will vary by itinerary, including popular destinations such as Stockholm, Sweden (overnight call); Visby, Sweden and Gdansk (Gdynia), Poland. Guests can remain booked on their long-awaited cruises, and have the opportunity to visit medieval architecture, world famous landmarks and natural beauty on these Northern Europe cruises. "Princess will continue updating impacted guests and travel agents as more information is available." Marella Cruises No changes will be made by Marella cruises as they have no upcoming itineraries within the Northern Europe or Baltic Sea areas.