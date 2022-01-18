Credit: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Sponsored by Fred. Olsen Cruise Line

Bag free drinks with Fred. Olsen to glorious French rivers & Canada’s striking parks Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has unveiled a host of tempting offers, thanks to which you could soon be visiting idyllic destinations in France, Canada and Spain with the added benefit of free drinks and tips included.



Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines offers a winning combination – a home-from-home experience and hand-crafted itineraries, allowing you the chance to discover new destinations in 2022.

Grab yourself a great value Fred. Olsen cruise deal and have your pick of the bunch with a wide range of exciting, tailored itineraries, including Spain, France, Norway and Canada. Fred. Olsen, known for its smaller ships and friendly atmosphere, is treating you to a complimentary all-inclusive drinks package as well as having all tips covered on board one of its ships - spoiled much? Embark on Fred. Olsen sailings aboard Bolette, Balmoral or Borealis to admire the beauty of the Norwegian fjords, the awe-inspiring expanse of Canada’s National Parks or the iconic city of St. Petersburg like travellers, not tourists, on getaways packed with unique experiences.

Related articles

Spain and France cruises You can embark on Fred. Olsen’s ‘French Riviera & Monaco Gran Prix’ itinerary onboard Bolette on May 22. This hand-crafted itinerary sails especially in May so you can enjoy the adrenaline of the once-yearly Monaco Grand Prix in Villefranche (at an additional charge). Start your journey in gorgeous Alicante in Spain after the ease of departing from Southampton. - READ MORE: Inside Fred Olsen's cruise ship Bolette, from cabins to dining - Stretch your legs in this dynamic city, which features a stunning harbour and expansive promenades to discover and take in your first sighting of the warm Spanish sun in one of Alicante’s beautiful beaches. As Spain’s cosmopolitan city, Barcelona is your next port of call, and admire the range of UNESCO-listed buildings such as La Sagrada Família before going onto Cannes, France where you can shop till you drop along the palm-lined shopping strips and admire memorable art in the Musee d’Art et Histoire de Provence.



Relax alongside the beautiful marina in Villefranche with Fred. Olsen. Credit: Shutterstock

Next is quaint Villefranche, a town to the east of Nice featuring pastel washed houses. It’s an idyllic escape from the bustling town centres of Barcelona and Cannes. Then, journey over to Bandol on the Côte d’Azur, a relaxing seaside resort framed by a picturesque bay and glamorous towns - wine lovers should venture up to one of Bandol’s many hidden vineyards. Your last port of call before sailing back to Southampton is Gibraltar, famed for The Rock of Gibraltar, a Jurassic limestone promontory dominating this British territory at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula. Don’t be surprised if this headland, with its red pillar boxes and fish and chips, reminds you of home!

Fred. Olsen takes you to the dramatic Lysefjord in Norway with large cliff faces. Credit: Shutterstock

Norway Cruises Enjoy all the benefits that a smaller ship brings right from the first port of call with Fred. Olsen’s Norway cruises. Framed by tall mountains and dramatic cliff faces, Lysefjord is only accessible to ships who can sail beneath a 50m bridge at its entrance – lucky you! Be welcomed into Bergen, your next port of call, by the colourful houses which line the waterfront. Admire the fishermen hard at work at the vibrant fish market before heading over to the Funicular Railway to take in panoramic views of the city. Olden is up next - a charming village where you can wander the green meadows full of flowers in the summertime before going to rest at a quaint brook – it’s like a scene out of a storybook!

- READ MORE: Discover how Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines offers a different take on cruising - Nordfjord, the sixth-longest fjord in Norway, and Hornelen, an impressive sea cliff, are both sights to get your cameras out for, with scenic cruising across picturesque blue stretches - simply stand in awe on deck and observe. All these beautiful destinations can be discovered aboard Bolette’s seven-night ‘Classic Norwegian Fjords’ cruise departing from Southampton on April 7.



Whales and puffins can be seen in St Johns, Newfoundland with Fred. Olsen. Credit: Shutterstock

Canada Cruises The name says it all on the 15-night ‘Rugged & Rural Canada’ itinerary sailing from Liverpool onboard Borealis. With the faster sailing speeds of Borealis, you can get to your destination in less time than ever before. The first port of call is St. John’s in Newfoundland, Canada, giving you the chance to admire puffins, whales and many other natural wonders. Cruise onto Sydney, Nova Scotia where you can embark on a guided tour of Old Sydney Town, one of Canada’s National Historic Sites before heading over to Halifax which features a thriving cultural scene thanks to the Old Fort, Maritime Museum, Central Library and art gallery. Continuing, you will cruise into authentic rural Canada and Louisburg, situated on the rugged eastern coast of Cape Breton Island overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Ensure you visit the ruins of the Fortress of Louisburg, which was built in 1713. Your last port of call is Corner Brook, Canada. This sleepy town is located on the west coast of Newfoundland and is famed for its fishing, railway and paper industries.

Amazing architecture awaits in Riga, Latvia with Fred Olsen. Credit: Shutterstock

Baltic cruises On the 14-night ‘Exploring the Baltic with St. Petersburg’ itinerary on May 18, 2022, onboard Balmoral, you can discover the jewels of the Baltic. Copenhagen is the place to be to soak up a cool, cosmopolitan atmosphere. Navigate the slender streets and pick which colourful café or bar you will visit before heading over to the iconic Little Mermaid sculpture at Langelinje Pier or the 17th Century waterfront and canal hub. - READ MORE: Inside Fred. Olsen cruise ship Borealis - Explore the abundance of gothic spires, impressive architecture and museums in Riga, Latvia. This fusion of modern buildings blends harmoniously with the medieval castles in the old town. Tallinn, Estonia’s capital on the Baltic Sea, is made up of beautiful churches and limestone houses; make sure you visit the best-preserved medieval town hall in northern Europe. As Finland’s capital city, Helsinki is bursting with stunning photo opportunities. Visit Senate Square where you can admire the neoclassical buildings which surround you before heading over to a magical rock-carved church, Temppeliaukio or the Kiasma Museum of Contemporary Art.



Sit back and relax as Fred. Olsen's cruise sale means that gratuities are now included. Credit: Shutterstock

Up next is the memorable city of St Petersburg in Russia. With Balmoral remaining in port overnight, you can enjoy an evening at the Russian ballet, with a chance to meet the soloist after their performance on tour with Fred. Olsen. Oslo, the capital of Norway is your last port of call before heading home to Newcastle. So, make the most of the gorgeous mountainous backdrop and explore on foot. Museums on your hit-list should be the Viking Ship Museum, which features three recovered ships from royal burial mounds, Vigelandsparken Sculpture Park as well as the medieval Akershus Castle which sits on the harbour front.

How much are gratuities on Fred. Olsen? Fred. Olsen gratuities are charged at £5 per person, per day for guests aged 12 and over. This amount is split between your restaurant waiter and stewardess and is automatically added to your onboard account. It is important to emphasise these tips are voluntary, but now with them included as part of Fred Olsen’s Cruise Sale, you can enjoy your cruise knowing all the extras are covered.



Enjoy a glass of bubbles on your balcony with Fred Olsen. Credit: Shutterstock

What is included in a Fred. Olsen drinks package? Fred. Olsen’s drinks package costs £19 per person, per night. Fred. Olsen’s Cruise Sale allows you to take advantage of the all-inclusive drinks package at no extra charge.

- READ MORE: Discover Spain, Northern Lights and Canary Islands with Fred Olsen - You can enjoy a selection of soft drinks, red, white and rosé wines by the glass, selected branded beers, ciders, selected house spirits as well as sparkling wine. So go on, order yourself a glass of rosé as you cruise in the summer sun, and at no extra cost – you might as well have another one!

