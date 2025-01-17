Celebrity artist, author and photographer are taking to the seas to help passengers capture their holiday memories

Comedian-turned-artist Jim Moir (aka Vic Reeves), best-selling author Jenny Eclair, and photographer Scarlet Page have been unveiled as Fred Olsen’s new ‘Moments Crew’.



Their role is to capture guests’ most memorable onboard moments through paintings, words and photographs on three separate sailings.

Reeves – whose real name is Jim Moir – will join an eight-night Norwegian Fjords sailing departing on May 28, 2025, with fares from £1,119 per person for two people sharing an interior cabin. Reeves said: “Some of my happiest memories are from travelling, so I am looking forward to stepping onboard with my easel and paints and capturing guests’ favourite views for posterity. “Personally, I hope to see some spectacular scenery, dramatic waterfalls and interesting birds like auks, darters and maybe even some puffins, which are always a delight to paint.”

Elsewhere author and comedian Jenny Eclair will turn memorable experiences into short stories on a 13-night Baltic cruise. Prices for the sailing, which departs on June 27, 2025, start from £1,969 per person for two people sharing an interior cabin. “There is a rich literary history of travel writing, but my intention is to get the everyday holiday maker interested in keeping their own journals, even if it is just a record of what you had for dinner,” said Eclair. “In years to come, photos will take you back to places you loved, but it is often words on a page that will remind you of how those places felt.” Meanwhile Page will join Fred Olsen’s Volcanic Vistas of the Azores and Madeira cruise onboard Bolette and departing July 25, 2025. Prices start from £1,859 per person for two people sharing an interior cabin. Page said: “As a photographer of celebrities and rock stars, I have always loved capturing those rare, unguarded moments that reveal true emotion. “I’m excited to bring this approach to documenting guests, creating images that reflect genuine joy, calm, and the wonder of shared experiences. “Whether it’s making new connections or marvelling at the beauty of our world, I aim to capture every moment with artistry and authenticity.”

Bookings for the three cruises featuring the ‘Fred Olsen Moments Crew’ are available online where passengers can enter a ballot for the artistic, writing and photography services of the trio in dedicated sessions during the cruise. Sonia Holman, marketing director at Fred Olsen, said: “We know that some of life’s best memories are made on the high seas, so what better way to ensure they are caught than by assembling the first-ever crew dedicated to recording these unique moments in unique ways."

Follow us on socials