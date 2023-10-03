Fred Olsen confirms Caribbean return after three-year hiatus
The cruise line will offer itineraries to the Caribbean for the first time in more than three years from November
Borealis, which will sail its maiden voyage to the Caribbean, will offer guests the Classic Caribbean Islands cruise, which calls at nine islands including Bequia and Antigua.
Martin Lister, head of itinerary planning and destination experience at Fred Olsen, said guests will have “many opportunities” to uncover ancient history and “fascinating cultures” throughout the cruise.
“We are thrilled to be sailing back to the Caribbean and showcasing the best of the islands to our guests,” he continued.
Fred Olsen ‘thrilled’ to be back in the Caribbean
Highlights include Borealis cruising past the UNESCO-listed site of St Lucia’s volcanic pitons and a myriad of waterfalls – Emerald Pool, Spanny Falls, Jacko Falls and Trafalgar Falls in Dominica.
The announcement comes after the line joined forces with global environmental charity Project Seagrass earlier this year to raise awareness of the ocean’s seagrass habitats.
Borealis‘ 29-night Classic Caribbean Islands’ cruise departs from Liverpool on November 15, 2023, with fares starting from £2,999 per person.
Top five Caribbean cruises for 2024 & 2025
Star Clippers releases new brochure with additional themed sailings
Havila announces early booking incentive
The best winter sun cruise destinations
Let me entertain you: Cruise insider spills all
Cunard announces 2025 programme
Riviera Travel ‘determined to deliver’ on new sustainability plan
Hurtigruten Expeditions rebrands as HX
A dose of Disney at sea
Cruise Week roundtable: Cruising through 2023
Follow us on socials
Discovering the Ancient Mediterranean
- 16 nights, departs on the 14 Nov 2023
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Balmoral
- Southampton, Lisbon, Cádiz, + 7 more
One-Night Mini-Cruise
- 1 nights, departs on the 22 Aug 2024
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Balmoral
- Rosyth, Newcastle upon Tyne + -1 more
Two-Night Mini Cruise
- 2 nights, departs on the 22 Apr 2025
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Bolette
- Southampton, Liverpool + -1 more
The Azores With The Fleet In Funchal
- 14 nights, departs on the 01 Nov 2023
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Borealis
- Liverpool, Ponta Delgada, Azores, Ponta Delgada, Azores, + 5 more
Wildlife & Culture of the Scenic Scottish Isles
- 8 nights, departs on the 16 May 2025
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Balmoral
- Southampton, Falmouth, Portree, Isle of Skye, + 5 more