The cruise line’s oldest and smallest ship, Balmoral, entered the shipyard at A&P Falmouth on December 1 for a two-week programme of maintenance – and World of Cruising went behind the scenes at A&P Falmouth to see Balmoral’s dry dock in action. Extensive maintenance has been completed on exterior areas including an ultra-high pressure water blast of the underwater hull and application of silicone paint to improve fuel efficiency and installation of new propellers and bow thrusters. On-board the work included a technical refurbishment of The Neptune Lounge theatre, the renovation of a number cabins and bathrooms, plus a complete refurbishment of the ship’s buffet venue. Formerly known as Palms Café, the new restaurant – now named Thistle – features a refreshed layout and seating areas, as well as updated buffet and drinks stations. Elsewhere the ship’s WiFi capabilities have also been enhanced.

World of Cruising's Kaye Holland (left) witnessed part of Balmoral's refit. Credit: Kaye Holland

Samantha Stimpson, CEO of Fred Olsen, said: “This has been an incredibly successful dry dock programme, allowing us to not only conduct important maintenance but also make some exciting enhancements for our guests – most notably our beautiful new buffet restaurant. “The application of antifouling silicone paint to Balmoral’s hull will enable us to use less fuel, and teamed with other improvements we have made, including the upgrading of our propeller and stabilisers, will allow us to sail more efficiently and sustainably, while continuing to offer a comfortable and enjoyable experience on-board."

The Fred Olsen ship was refurbished over two weeks in dry dock. Credit: Kaye Holland

This is the second time that Balmoral – which joined Fred Olsen’s fleet in 2007 and was lengthened the following year – has dry-docked in Falmouth, with the process having last taken place in May 2022. All cruise ships must enter a dry dock at least twice every five years, so that inspections and maintenance can be carried out to parts of the ship that are usually beneath the water. A workforce of more than 700 people helped to complete the programme, including 350 Fred. Olsen crew, and 30 apprentices at A&P Falmouth.

Both Balmoral's exterior and interior spaces underwent extensive maintenance. Credit: Kaye Holland

David McGinley, CEO of APCL Group, said: “APCL was delighted to welcome Balmoral back to A&P Falmouth for what is her second refit at the facility.



“APCL is proud of its ongoing relationship with Fred Olsen.This is the fifth dry docking to take place at APCL’s facilities and the knowledge and vital learning from Experience we are developing on each vessel is enabling us to help minimise the downtime of the Fred Olsen fleet. “Contracts such as these make a significant economic contribution to the prosperity of the UK and helps to support our workforce and apprenticeship programme. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Fred Olsen over the months and years to come and we send our best wishes to Balmoral, her crew and passengers as they set sail on their next adventure.”

World of Cruising (left) travelled to A&P Falmouth to experience Balmoral's dry dock first hand. Credit: Kaye Holland

Balmoral’s inaugural sailings following her dry dock programme include the 13-night ‘Discovery Spain and North Africa’ cruise, departing Southampton on January 5, 2025; the 15-night ‘In search of the Northern Lights’ sailing departing Southampton on January 18, 2025; and the 13-night ‘Winter warmth in the Canary Islands’ voyage departing Southampton on February 2, 2025.

