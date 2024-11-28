You help Classic FM fundraise for Global’s Make Some Noise charity, which raises money for smaller UK charities. Why is it close to your heart?

Global’s Make Some Noise is particularly important because it looks after community-based charities that make a massive difference.

Our brilliant major charities obviously do phenomenal work, but we can speak direct to these small organisations which sometimes have only a handful of people working for them and see directly what they do for their communities.

So between the communities and us, there are these lovely small institutions.

It’s a much more direct form of action for us, and so satisfying to put lifeblood into these crucial local-level charities.

You and the presenter Aled Jones were recently filmed hunting for clues on Viking Neptune, and listeners who donated to Make Some Noise were in with a chance of winning a Viking ocean voyage to Scandinavia. Which cruise is top of your wish list?

It would have to be the Norwegian fjords. I’ve been to Norway, but to flit along its coastline and see them from the sea would just be staggering. I would love that.