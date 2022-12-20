Menu

The king-of-liners, Tim Vine, will be appearing on an upcoming Ambassador cruise.

Star on board: Tim Vine Comedian Tim Vine on why you should travel with happy people and his love of tea and cakes.

Can you remember your first cruise?

I performed on my first ever cruise so I did a bit of comedy for a couple of days and had the rest of the 10 days to enjoy a holiday island hopping in the Caribbean. My Dad came with me as a guest and I have a lot of happy memories of us enjoying ourselves together.



What do you love the most about cruising?

I like that moment where you throw open your curtains in the morning and the view is a totally different one to the day before. But of course, the main source of fun and enjoyment comes from the people you’re with and the new people you meet. Being on a ship means you get to know a lot of new faces in a short space of time.



What’s your ideal cruise destination?

I’ve cruised to a number of different places, but I’ve never visited the Norwegian fjords. So I’m really excited about my forthcoming fjords cruise on Ambience. I’ve heard how beautiful the area is and I’m looking forward to taking a ride on the famous Flam Railway.

The Norwegian fjords are known for their outstanding natural beauty. Credit Shutterstock

Who would be your ideal cruise travelling companion?

Someone with a great sense of humour!



What do you like to eat and drink at sea?

Anyone who has been on a cruise will know that you are provided with approximately seven meals a day. Whatever it is you like to eat will at some point be available. Personally, I like to drink tea and eat lots of cakes. And that’s just breakfast. I am looking forward to exploring the array of options on board Ambience – particularly Borough Market!



What are your tips for packing for a cruise?

My main tip is to make sure you do the zip up on your case after you put everything in it, otherwise when you lift it up everything falls out sideways!

What are your top travel tips?

No matter what you do in life, and no matter where you go, who you are with will decide how enjoyable the experience is. Cheerful people are the best so try and be cheerful yourself (otherwise you might ruin someone else’s holiday). You’re on holiday so just relax, and enjoy the ride…



Where are you planning to travel to in 2023?

I’m doing a big UK-wide stand-up tour in 2023 so most of my travelling will mainly be within this beautiful country of ours. I’m also looking forward to seeing the mighty fjords close-up too.



What will your show be like on Ambience?

Very silly indeed!

Accommodation elates onboard the 1,400-passenger Ambience. Credit: Ambassador Cruise Line

Set sail with Tim

Tim Vine will be appearing on Ambassador Cruise Line’s seven-night ‘Majestic Fjordland’ cruise aboard Ambience, departing from London Tilbury on June 13, 2023, from £639 per person.

