Stephen Mangan: ‘My dream cruise companion? Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith. They’d keep us laughing at sea...’
The star of Green Wing and The Split actor talks about hosting the 2022 Wave Awards – dubbed the Oscars of the cruise industry – reveals why the Caribbean is on his bucket list, as well his plans for a holiday with the boys.
What did you think of the Wave Awards?
It was a really lovely evening and there was a very friendly feeling in the room. Everyone seemed to know each other and they also genuinely liked one another. Tonight was ideal because people were respectful and at the same time had lots of energy.
How did the Wave Awards compare with other events you’ve hosted?
It was a delight. Sometimes you get very reverential audiences who sit there in total silence, at other times people are overly-competitive which takes the fun out of it, and elsewhere you get people up on tables throwing buns at each other. As an industry, this was the perfect mix.
Where is your next holiday?
I’m going on a ski holiday in Val-d'Isère, early next year. I’m travelling with eight friends on a boys’ holiday, as one of them has a place out there. I haven’t skied in 25 years so might find myself in traction for most of 2023! Sorry I’m not going on a cruise, maybe next time.
Where is your dream cruise destination?
The Caribbean. It’s warm, with beautiful beaches and plenty of activities such as scuba diving and paragliding. I like an active holiday and being busy, but I also like to relax on a lounger with a drink or two, so that would be perfect.
Find your ideal cruise
Who would be your ideal cruise holiday companion?
I’d take Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith. They’d have anecdotes aplenty to keep us laughing throughout our time at sea.
Would you host the Wave Awards again?
Totally! Tonight has been a joy and congratulations to all the winners.
Stephen Mangan was speaking to David Sanders and Rachel Poultney. To view the full list of 2022 Wave Award winners, please click here.
Wave Awards 2022: what the winners had to say
2022 Wave Awards: winners announced
The magical mystery cruise
MSC Cruises names luxurious World Europa in Doha, ahead of the World Cup 2022
Discover fantastic deals on P&O Cruises’ new 2024-2025 winter sailings
Seek out the geological wonders of Iceland with Riviera Travel
Why Asia is best for river cruising
The Real Housewives of Cheshire to cruise onto our screens
Cruise review: What it's like to be one of the first people onboard MSC World Europa
Why you should go on a Christmas cruise with Princess Cruises – from gingerbread house making to meeting Santa
Bahamas from Tampa, Fl
- 5 nights, departs on the 28 Jan 2023
- Carnival Cruise Lines, Carnival Paradise
- Tampa, Florida, Bimini Island, Nassau, + 1 more
Charlotte Amalie to San Juan (Puerto Rico)
- 7 nights, departs on the 14 Dec 2024
- SeaDream Yacht Club, SeaDream I
- Charlotte Amalie, Beef Island, Tortola, Sint Maarten, + 7 more
Atlantic Ocean Passage
- 13 nights, departs on the 21 Mar 2023
- Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Star
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, , , + 11 more
Exotic Eastern Caribbean from Miami, Fl
- 6 nights, departs on the 02 Apr 2023
- Carnival Cruise Lines, Carnival Spirit
- Miami, Florida, Half Moon Cay, Amber Cove, + 2 more
14-Day Eastern / Western Caribbean
- 14 nights, departs on the 11 Feb 2024
- Holland America Line, Nieuw Statendam
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Grand Turk Island, San Juan (Puerto Rico), + 8 more