Apple’s co-founder on how he met his wife on a cruise and why he’d like to take their dogs with them on their next trip

Cruising helps me to relax. On a ship you can be as quiet or as sociable as you like. I love meeting people from all over the world including the crew so it’s the perfect holiday for me.

I met my wife on a cruise. It was a bit of a geeky cruise so it was nice to find Janet, who’s not so geeky! It was a lucky cruise for both of us and we got married a few years later on 8/8/8 at 8:08pm Yes, we both like the magical computer number 8!

Janet is my ideal travelling companion. She loves cruises as much as I do and a cruise gives us plenty of time together. Taking a cruise holiday is like taking a long road trip at sea. We would like to take our dogs on a cruise too. I would pay extra for that!

We’re big dog lovers. We would probably cruise more every year but we hate leaving our dogs behind. Before any trip I lower my head to the dogs’ level and tell them, ‘we’re going away’ with a waving gesture. I wave my hand in circular gestures for each night we’ll be away, hoping it has meaning for the dogs. Once I had to count out 20 nights, so they got 20 waves.