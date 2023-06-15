Cruise news / Star onboard: Steve Wozniak, Apple's co-founder
Credit: Steve Wozniak

Star onboard: Steve Wozniak, Apple's co-founder

Apple’s co-founder on how he met his wife on a cruise and why he’d like to take their dogs with them on their next trip

Cruising helps me to relax. On a ship you can be as quiet or as sociable as you like. I love meeting people from all over the world including the crew so it’s the perfect holiday for me.

I met my wife on a cruise. It was a bit of a geeky cruise so it was nice to find Janet, who’s not so geeky! It was a lucky cruise for both of us and we got married a few years later on 8/8/8 at 8:08pm Yes, we both like the magical computer number 8!

Janet is my ideal travelling companion. She loves cruises as much as I do and a cruise gives us plenty of time together. Taking a cruise holiday is like taking a long road trip at sea. We would like to take our dogs on a cruise too. I would pay extra for that!

We’re big dog lovers. We would probably cruise more every year but we hate leaving our dogs behind. Before any trip I lower my head to the dogs’ level and tell them, ‘we’re going away’ with a waving gesture. I wave my hand in circular gestures for each night we’ll be away, hoping it has meaning for the dogs. Once I had to count out 20 nights, so they got 20 waves.

Hawaii is on Steve's list. Credit: Shutterstock

The South Pacific is my ideal cruise destination. I’d like to visit as many islands as possible – on the way from Hawaii on one end and New Zealand or Australia on the other end. I hear the Antarctic is pretty special too.

I like to travel with a local SIM card. So when Apple released their new 14 IPhones that didn’t have a SIM card slot, I stuck to my old phone.

I’m not a Hollywood celebrity but I do get recognised when I travel. Sometimes I’d like to just be one of the crowd but I’m always happy to stop and chat.

I don’t have exotic tastes in food. So I’m happy with regular dishes like hamburgers or hot dogs but I like dining with others on the ship where the lively atmosphere adds to the taste.

The northern lights are clearly on the the bucket list for many Britons. Credit: Shutterstock

I’m going in search of the Northern Lights. I was fortunate to see them on my first ever cruise but Janet has never seen them so we are planning a cruise around Norway in 2024. I want her to see something that you can’t describe in mere words.

I like to talk about the future. In my Seabourn lectures I like to discuss my views on the digital age and what it has brought to our lives – good and bad. I will also talk about AI and how I see it as a major force to help humans but how, specifically, it should be regulated and why.

Steve will be appearing on Seabourn Ovation from 11-25 June 2023. See more at seabourn.com

