World of Cruising TV: take two
Banish the January blues by watching World of Cruising TV’s
latest series, which returns to your screens in the New Year
We knew we were on
to something when
World of Cruising TV
launched earlier in
2024 – and we were right.
Come January, we’ll be keeping all your favourite bits in season two, but we’ll also be shaking things up.
Expect to see host Dean Wilson (Create and Craft TV) present on location, offering you a glimpse into the world outside our purpose-made studio in Palma on the Spanish island of Mallorca.
Fans will notice another change in the second season, with the addition of Atlas Ocean Voyages alongside returning favourites Ambassador, Hurtigruten, Riviera Travel, Saga Holidays and Virgin Voyages.
The Atlas episode will enlighten you on the brand’s polar, epicurean and cultural expeditions, which are hosted by doctors, university fellows and guides from The British Museum.
In the Ambassador episode, meanwhile, you can look forward to Michelin star chef Marc Fosh showing you how to make farmhouse chicken galantine with fig chutney – which the line serves at its farewell dinner – followed by a classic crème brûlée.
PLAYBACKMissed season one? There’s still time to catch up on all the 30-minute episodes, each of which is dedicated to a particular cruise line to help match you with your ideal voyage.
In each episode Dean chats to a
cruise line representative and World
of Cruising’s Kaye Holland about the
brand and highlighted itineraries,
before Marc prepares dishes and
cocktails inspired by the cruise line’s
menus for the guests to enjoy.
After enticing footage of destinations and experiences, and a Q&A with The Sun’s head of travel Lisa Minot, Dean talks viewers through an exclusive offer before announcing a competition.
Look out for the second season on screens in January and February 2025 and on World of Cruising’s YouTube channel.
The third and fourth season are also confirmed, and you can expect a peek aboard a ship in season three’s Marella Cruises' episode.