We knew we were on to something when World of Cruising TV launched earlier in 2024 – and we were right.



Come January, we’ll be keeping all your favourite bits in season two, but we’ll also be shaking things up.

Expect to see host Dean Wilson (Create and Craft TV) present on location, offering you a glimpse into the world outside our purpose-made studio in Palma on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Fans will notice another change in the second season, with the addition of Atlas Ocean Voyages alongside returning favourites Ambassador, Hurtigruten, Riviera Travel, Saga Holidays and Virgin Voyages.

The Atlas episode will enlighten you on the brand’s polar, epicurean and cultural expeditions, which are hosted by doctors, university fellows and guides from The British Museum.

In the Ambassador episode, meanwhile, you can look forward to Michelin star chef Marc Fosh showing you how to make farmhouse chicken galantine with fig chutney – which the line serves at its farewell dinner – followed by a classic crème brûlée.