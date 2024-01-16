Cruise news / Riviera Travel to appear in ‘Cruising with Susan Calman’

Riviera Travel to appear in ‘Cruising with Susan Calman’

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The river cruise and escorted touring specialist will star in two episodes of the Channel 5 TV show

The comedian, writer and presenter will travel along the Douro onboard Douro Elegance for seven nights visiting Porto, Mateus Palace, Salamanca and Almeida.

Viewers will see Calman sample a range of guest facilities, including the onboard restaurant, sun deck, lounge and bar.

The two episodes, part of the show’s third series, will air on January 26 and February 2 on Channel 5.

Phil Hullah, chief executive of Riviera Travel, said: "It was a pleasure to welcome Susan and her team onboard. The Douro is consistently popular with UK holidaymakers and we can’t wait for viewers to see for themselves why it’s so appealing.

“River cruises continue to grow in popularity and we’re confident that having Susan travel with us will further highlight their relaxing and immersive appeal.”

Carnival Cruise Line and Windstar have also appeared in the brand-new series.

Most recent articles
View more articles

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile
Related Cruises
FRLIO - Lyon - Cathédrale Saint-Jean - Credits _c_Brice Robert www.b-rob.com, Only Lyon.jpg Photo

Burgundy, the River Rhone and Provence River Cruise - MS William Shakespeare

  • 7 nights, departs on the 10 Oct 2024
  • Riviera Travel, MS William Shakespeare
  • Lyon, Lyon, Chalon-sur-Saône, + 5 more

The Seine, Paris and Normandy River Cruise - MS Jane Austen

  • 7 nights, departs on the 16 Aug 2024
  • Riviera Travel, MS Jane Austen
  • Paris, Mantes-la-Jolie, Rouen, + 5 more
From

Amsterdam, Kinderdijk and the Dutch Bulbfields River Cruise - MS George Eliot

  • 4 nights, departs on the 07 Apr 2025
  • Riviera Travel, MS George Eliot
  • Amsterdam, Enkhuizen, Rotterdam, + 2 more
From

The Blue Danube River Cruise - MS William Wordsworth

  • 7 nights, departs on the 18 Oct 2024
  • Riviera Travel, MS William Wordsworth
  • Budapest, Esztergom, Bratislava, + 5 more
From

Gardens and Natural Beauty of the Rhone - MS Thomas Hardy

  • 6 nights, departs on the 22 May 2025
  • Riviera Travel, MS Thomas Hardy
  • Lyon, Lyon, Lyon, + 11 more
From
View more