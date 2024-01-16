The comedian, writer and presenter will travel along the Douro onboard Douro Elegance for seven nights visiting Porto, Mateus Palace, Salamanca and Almeida. Viewers will see Calman sample a range of guest facilities, including the onboard restaurant, sun deck, lounge and bar. The two episodes, part of the show’s third series, will air on January 26 and February 2 on Channel 5.

Phil Hullah, chief executive of Riviera Travel, said: "It was a pleasure to welcome Susan and her team onboard. The Douro is consistently popular with UK holidaymakers and we can’t wait for viewers to see for themselves why it’s so appealing.



“River cruises continue to grow in popularity and we’re confident that having Susan travel with us will further highlight their relaxing and immersive appeal.”



Carnival Cruise Line and Windstar have also appeared in the brand-new series.

