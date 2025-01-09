Cruise news / World of Cruising TV returns for second series

World of Cruising TV returns for second series

Author: Kaye Holland

The hit cruise and travel TV show is back on air with six brand-new episodes

After a long wait for cruise fans, the second season of World of Cruising TV returned to our screens at the start of this month.

Season one’s core cast – including host Dean Wilson, Michelin-star chef and sommelier Marc Fosh, travel journalists Lisa Minot and Kaye Holland, and partners Saga Holidays, Virgin Voyages, Hurtigruten, Riviera Travel, and Ambassador all return. The second series also sees the introduction of a new player, Atlas Ocean Voyages.

In each episode Dean chats to a cruise line representative and World of Cruising’s Kaye about the brand and introduces some unforgettable itineraries and offers, before Marc prepares dishes and cocktails inspired by the cruise line’s menus for the guests to enjoy.

Case in point? In the Ambassador episode, you’ll learn why Baked Alaska is a cruising tradition that everyone embraces – the line’s Karen Cameron will even give you a demo! – while in the Saga Holidays’ programme, chef Marc whips up a creamy Clam Chowder that has everyone purring with pleasure.

The Baked Alaska parade features on certain Ambassador cruises. Credit: Palma Pictures

Elsewhere The Sun’s head of travel Lisa Minot shares her top tips to help you make the most of your next holiday


How to watch World of Cruising TV in the UKSeason two of World of Cruising TV has six episodes in total and runs throughout January and February 2025. Use our online tool to find out when and where you can watch the latest series.

You can also watch the second season of World of Cruising TV on our YouTube channel.

The third and fourth season are also confirmed, and you can expect a peek aboard a Marella Cruises' ship.

Wondering what to watch this winter? Start with season two of World of Cruising TV. Credit: Palma Pictures

