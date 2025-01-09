After a long wait for cruise fans, the second season of World of Cruising TV returned to our screens at the start of this month.



Season one’s core cast – including host Dean Wilson, Michelin-star chef and sommelier Marc Fosh, travel journalists Lisa Minot and Kaye Holland, and partners Saga Holidays, Virgin Voyages, Hurtigruten, Riviera Travel, and Ambassador all return. The second series also sees the introduction of a new player, Atlas Ocean Voyages.



In each episode Dean chats to a cruise line representative and World of Cruising’s Kaye about the brand and introduces some unforgettable itineraries and offers, before Marc prepares dishes and cocktails inspired by the cruise line’s menus for the guests to enjoy.

Case in point? In the Ambassador episode, you’ll learn why Baked Alaska is a cruising tradition that everyone embraces – the line’s Karen Cameron will even give you a demo! – while in the Saga Holidays’ programme, chef Marc whips up a creamy Clam Chowder that has everyone purring with pleasure.