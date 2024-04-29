Riviera Travel unveils new 2024 themed river cruises
Riviera Travel has launched two new themed river cruises for this year
TV presenter and gardening expert Charlie Dimmock will join The Gardens & Natural Beauty of the Rhone cruise, taking part in onboard lectures and meeting guests during excursions.
The eight-day cruise includes visits to Parc de la Tête d’Or’s botanical garden in Lyon, Jardin des Villes in Vienne, Rocher des Doms in Avignon, and a guided tour of Arles to see the landscape garden L’Escape Van Gogh.
The sailing departs on October 11 and costs from £2,149 per person.
Meanwhile former royal butler Grant Harrold and royal chef Colin Alderson will be on the eight-day Regal Rhine Cruise to Switzerland, providing expert talks onboard and joining excursions.
Ports of call include Strasbourg, Koblenz, Rüdesheim and Speyer. The cruise departs on October 17, 2024, with fares startinf from £1,949 per person.
Will Sarson, head of product cruise and long-haul at Riviera Travel, said: “Demand for themed cruises is growing, as guests seek holidays with a difference.
“Itineraries such as these allow us to expand our reach and appeal to those who have yet to take a river cruise.
“They are also ideal for repeat guests who want to try something new. We’re excited to have Charlie Dimmock. Grant Harrold and Colin Alderson join us on board to share their captivating insight.”
Carnival Firenze christened in Long Beach
First Celebrity Cruises passengers visit Perfect Day at CocoCay
NCL marks milestone with float out of Norwegian Aqua
Hannah Waddingham christens Sun Princess
Heaven on the high seas: Tom Parker Bowles on his P&O Cruises' voyage
Atlas Ocean Voyages announces 2025-26 Antarctica season
Cunard takes delivery of new ship Queen Anne
Australian Traditional Owners announced as godparents of Seabourn Pursuit
Choose your perfect cruise with World of Cruising
Record-breaking number of Brits took a cruise in 2023
Follow us on socials
Douro, Porto and Salamanca River Cruise - MS Douro Splendour
- 7 nights, departs on the 14 Sep 2025
- Riviera Travel, MS Douro Splendour
- Porto, Régua, , + 5 more
Lyon, Provencal Rhone & the Camargue River Cruise - MS Lord Byron
- 9 nights, departs on the 06 Sep 2025
- Riviera Travel, MS Lord Byron
- Lyon, Mâcon, Chalon-sur-Saône, + 7 more
Douro, Porto and Salamanca River Cruise - MS Douro Splendour
- 7 nights, departs on the 01 Sep 2024
- Riviera Travel, MS Douro Splendour
- Porto, Régua, , + 5 more
Music, Arts & Craft of Switzerland and the Rhine - MS Geoffrey Chaucer
- 5 nights, departs on the 17 Oct 2025
- Riviera Travel, MS Geoffrey Chaucer
- Koblenz, Koblenz, Rüdesheim, + 9 more
The Blue Danube River Cruise - MS Riviera Radiance
- 7 nights, departs on the 02 Jun 2025
- Riviera Travel, MS Riviera Radiance
- Budapest, Esztergom, Bratislava, + 5 more