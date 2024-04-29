Riviera Travel has launched two new themed river cruises for this year

TV presenter and gardening expert Charlie Dimmock will join The Gardens & Natural Beauty of the Rhone cruise, taking part in onboard lectures and meeting guests during excursions.

The eight-day cruise includes visits to Parc de la Tête d’Or’s botanical garden in Lyon, Jardin des Villes in Vienne, Rocher des Doms in Avignon, and a guided tour of Arles to see the landscape garden L’Escape Van Gogh.

The sailing departs on October 11 and costs from £2,149 per person.

Meanwhile former royal butler Grant Harrold and royal chef Colin Alderson will be on the eight-day Regal Rhine Cruise to Switzerland, providing expert talks onboard and joining excursions.



Ports of call include Strasbourg, Koblenz, Rüdesheim and Speyer. The cruise departs on October 17, 2024, with fares startinf from £1,949 per person.

