Set onboard Douro Elegance, the first episode, which aired on January 26, was watched live by almost 900,000 viewers.



Its consolidated number, which adds in viewers who watched it on catch-up over the following seven days, topped 1.1m.



The second episode, which aired on February 2, was equally popular and overnight ratings confirmed it was also the most watched show on Channel 5 that day.

In turn, Riviera’s online Douro river cruise bookings doubled following the airing of the first episode and led to the region being the highest-booked holiday on their website.