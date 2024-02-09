Susan Calman boosts Riviera’s Douro bookings by 54 per cent
Riviera Travel’s appearance on Channel 5’s Cruising with Susan Calman has proved a hit for both ratings and bookings
Set onboard Douro Elegance, the first episode, which aired on January 26, was watched live by almost 900,000 viewers.
Its consolidated number, which adds in viewers who watched it on catch-up over the following seven days, topped 1.1m.
The second episode, which aired on February 2, was equally popular and overnight ratings confirmed it was also the most watched show on Channel 5 that day.
In turn, Riviera’s online Douro river cruise bookings doubled following the airing of the first episode and led to the region being the highest-booked holiday on their website.
During both episodes, Susan Calman travelled along the Douro river, taking in destinations including Porto, Mateus Palace, Salamanca and Almeida. She also sampled guest facilities such as the onboard restaurant, sun deck, lounge and bar.
Phil Hullah, chief executive of Riviera Travel, said: “River cruises are a wonderful holiday option, offering the perfect mix of relaxation and exploration.
“We’re thrilled so many viewers tuned in to see Susan sample all the benefits for herself, which was reflected in the strong website traffic spikes during the show, with highly-engaged users searching and browsing our river cruise holidays.”
New survey finds more customers are opting for ex-UK departures in 2024
Carnival Cruise Line shares details about Celebration Key
Holland America Line announces 2025-26 Australia and New Zealand cruises
Liverpool to host naming ceremony for Cunard's new ship Queen Anne
Cunard offers 10 per cent off selected 2024 voyages
Azamara Onward makes maiden call to Easter Island
Lionel Messi names Icon of the Seas
Viking opens bookings for 2026 ocean cruises early
Princess cancels Sun Princess' inaugural voyage as delivery delayed
Holland America Line adds more ‘Legendary Voyages’ for 2025-26
Follow us on socials
Rhine Cruise to Switzerland - MS Oscar Wilde
- 7 nights, departs on the 19 Sep 2025
- Riviera Travel, MS Oscar Wilde
- Cologne, Koblenz, Rüdesheim, + 5 more
Rhine Cruise to Switzerland - MS Geoffrey Chaucer
- 7 nights, departs on the 18 Sep 2025
- Riviera Travel, MS Geoffrey Chaucer
- Cologne, Koblenz, Boppard, + 5 more
Douro, Porto and Salamanca River Cruise - MS Douro Splendour
- 7 nights, departs on the 28 Sep 2025
- Riviera Travel, MS Douro Splendour
- Porto, Régua, , + 5 more
Amsterdam, Kinderdijk and the Dutch Bulbfields River Cruise - MS George Eliot
- 4 nights, departs on the 03 Apr 2025
- Riviera Travel, MS George Eliot
- Amsterdam, Enkhuizen, Rotterdam, + 2 more
Budapest to The Black Sea River Cruise - MS Thomas Hardy
- 14 nights, departs on the 02 May 2024
- Riviera Travel, MS Thomas Hardy
- Budapest, Kalocsa, Belgrade, + 12 more