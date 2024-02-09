Cruise news / Susan Calman boosts Riviera’s Douro bookings by 54 per cent
Channel 5’s Channel 5's Cruising with Susan Calman has boosted bookings for Riviera Travel. Credit: Riviera Travel

Susan Calman boosts Riviera’s Douro bookings by 54 per cent

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

Riviera Travel’s appearance on Channel 5’s Cruising with Susan Calman has proved a hit for both ratings and bookings

Set onboard Douro Elegance, the first episode, which aired on January 26, was watched live by almost 900,000 viewers.

Its consolidated number, which adds in viewers who watched it on catch-up over the following seven days, topped 1.1m.

The second episode, which aired on February 2, was equally popular and overnight ratings confirmed it was also the most watched show on Channel 5 that day.

In turn, Riviera’s online Douro river cruise bookings doubled following the airing of the first episode and led to the region being the highest-booked holiday on their website.

During both episodes, Susan Calman travelled along the Douro river, taking in destinations including Porto, Mateus Palace, Salamanca and Almeida. She also sampled guest facilities such as the onboard restaurant, sun deck, lounge and bar.

Phil Hullah, chief executive of Riviera Travel, said: “River cruises are a wonderful holiday option, offering the perfect mix of relaxation and exploration.

“We’re thrilled so many viewers tuned in to see Susan sample all the benefits for herself, which was reflected in the strong website traffic spikes during the show, with highly-engaged users searching and browsing our river cruise holidays.”

Most relevant articles
View more articles

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile
Related Cruises
Rudesheim Overlooking the River Photo

Rhine Cruise to Switzerland - MS Oscar Wilde

  • 7 nights, departs on the 19 Sep 2025
  • Riviera Travel, MS Oscar Wilde
  • Cologne, Koblenz, Rüdesheim, + 5 more

Rhine Cruise to Switzerland - MS Geoffrey Chaucer

  • 7 nights, departs on the 18 Sep 2025
  • Riviera Travel, MS Geoffrey Chaucer
  • Cologne, Koblenz, Boppard, + 5 more
From

Douro, Porto and Salamanca River Cruise - MS Douro Splendour

  • 7 nights, departs on the 28 Sep 2025
  • Riviera Travel, MS Douro Splendour
  • Porto, Régua, , + 5 more
From

Amsterdam, Kinderdijk and the Dutch Bulbfields River Cruise - MS George Eliot

  • 4 nights, departs on the 03 Apr 2025
  • Riviera Travel, MS George Eliot
  • Amsterdam, Enkhuizen, Rotterdam, + 2 more
From

Budapest to The Black Sea River Cruise - MS Thomas Hardy

  • 14 nights, departs on the 02 May 2024
  • Riviera Travel, MS Thomas Hardy
  • Budapest, Kalocsa, Belgrade, + 12 more
From
View more