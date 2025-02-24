Seabourn has extended its 'Sail of the Year' event through March 4, 2025, offering up to 15 percent savings on select 2025 and 2026 voyages, 15 percent reduced deposits and up to $1,000 in shipboard credit per suite. The offer applies to more than 400 ocean and expedition itineraries sailing in 2025 and beyond. Highlights include a seven-day Alaska Inside Passage and Glacier Bay sailing. Departing from Vancouver on May 16, 2025, ports of call include Ketchikan, Sitka, Glacier Bay, and Seymour Narrows. Elsewhere a 14-day Thailand, Cambodia & Vietnam cruise departs from Singapore on February 1, 2026 and features stops in Halong Bay Ho Chi Minh City, and Laem Chabang. Shipboard credit can be applied to a range of experiences including shore excursions, spa treatments, and onboard boutique shopping, reserving premium wine packages and the Stream Wi-Fi Package powered by Starlink.

The credit can also be put towards a unique epicurean experience, from culinary tastings and special Dinner Under The Stars evenings to the Image Masters photography workshops that take place onboard Seabourn’s two expedition ships: Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit.



Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn, said: “We know that planning a trip is as exciting as the journey itself, and by extending our ‘Sail of the Year’ event, we’re giving travellers even more time to find the perfect voyage.

“Whether it’s an expedition to some of the most remote places on Earth or an ultra-luxury ocean cruise to storied destinations, this is a great opportunity for our guests to take advantage of these extraordinary savings and added value as they plan their next vacation.”