Cruise news / Seabourn extends ‘Sail of the Year’ event

Seabourn extends ‘Sail of the Year’ event

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

Book by March 4 for extra savings and special offers on the luxury line’s voyages

Seabourn has extended its 'Sail of the Year' event through March 4, 2025, offering up to 15 percent savings on select 2025 and 2026 voyages, 15 percent reduced deposits and up to $1,000 in shipboard credit per suite.  

The offer applies to more than 400 ocean and expedition itineraries sailing in 2025 and beyond.  

Highlights include a seven-day Alaska Inside Passage and Glacier Bay sailing. Departing from Vancouver on May 16, 2025, ports of call include Ketchikan, Sitka, Glacier Bay, and Seymour Narrows.

Elsewhere a 14-day Thailand, Cambodia & Vietnam cruise departs from Singapore on February 1, 2026 and features stops in Halong Bay Ho Chi Minh City, and Laem Chabang. 

Shipboard credit can be applied to a range of experiences including shore excursions, spa treatments, and onboard boutique shopping, reserving premium wine packages and the Stream Wi-Fi Package powered by Starlink.

The credit can also be put towards a unique epicurean experience, from culinary tastings and special Dinner Under The Stars evenings to the Image Masters photography workshops that take place onboard Seabourn’s two expedition ships: Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit.

Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn, said: “We know that planning a trip is as exciting as the journey itself, and by extending our ‘Sail of the Year’ event, we’re giving travellers even more time to find the perfect voyage.

“Whether it’s an expedition to some of the most remote places on Earth or an ultra-luxury ocean cruise to storied destinations, this is a great opportunity for our guests to take advantage of these extraordinary savings and added value as they plan their next vacation.”

Most relevant articles

News

Seabourn Quest prepares for maiden Alaska season
News

Seabourn unveils new expedition itineraries for 2026-27
News

Seabourn adds extra Antartica sailing for 2026
News

Seabourn reshapes spring 2025 season to avoid Red Sea
News

Australian Traditional Owners announced as godparents of Seabourn Pursuit
News

Seabourn expedition ships meet in Antarctica for the first time
News

Seabourn announces 129-day ‘Ring of Fire’ cruise in 2026
News

Seabourn puts 2025-2026 expedition cruise on sale
News

Seabourn unveils new art collection onboard Seabourn Pursuit
News

Seabourn announces 2025 itineraries to Alaska, Canada, and New England
News

Seabourn Pursuit sets sail on inaugural voyage
News

Seabourn takes delivery of second expedition ship
News

Seabourn unveils 2024-25 itineraries on Seabourn Quest
News

Everything you need to know about Seabourn Venture, Seabourn’s first purpose-built expedition vessel
View more articles

Related Cruises

38-Day Easter Island, Chilean Fjords & Antarctica
  • 38 Nights
  • Seabourn Pursuit
28-Day Mediterranean Magic
  • 28 Nights
  • Seabourn Sojourn
21-Day North Iceland & Norwegian Fjords
  • 21 Nights
  • Seabourn Sojourn

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile