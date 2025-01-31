The ship will offer 18 seven-day itineraries between Vancouver, British Columbia and Juneau, Alaska. Seabourn Quest’s 2025 Alaska season will feature Ventures by Seabourn – a collection of optional excursions, offering guests expedition-style adventures through hiking, kayaking, and Zodiac cruises. Available on all Alaska sailings, Ventures by Seabourn excursions include kayaking Hubbard Glacier, hiking through the Rainbow Trail to the Rainbow Falls and travelling by Zodiac through Tracy Arm to Sawyer Glacier, or Dawes Glacier on Endicott Arm.

Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn , said: “Alaska is a destination that evokes awe and wonder, and our 2025 season is designed to immerse our guests in its unparalleled beauty and cultural heritage in a way that only Seabourn can provide. “With our Ventures by Seabourn expedition experiences, we’re offering guests an exclusive opportunity to connect deeply with Alaska and British Columbia’s natural wonders when they sail with Seabourn.”

Seabourn Quest’s Alaska season will also be special for another reason: It marks the final cruise season of the line’s long-time cruise director,Jan Stearman, who is planning to retire. Stearman started her career aboard Seabourn Pride in 1995 and will make her final voyage on Seabourn Quest’s seven-day ‘Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage’ itinerary departing August 1, 2025.



The luxury line is also rolling out a new package that includes flying into Seattle a day early and spending the night at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel. Breakfast, transfers and flights from Seattle to Juneau are included in the package.



Select Alaska voyages onboard Seabourn Quest also qualify for Seabourn’s ‘The sail of the year event’ promotion. Passengers who book by February 18 can enjoy savings of up to 15 percent off and a $1,000 shipboard credit per suite.