A total of 46 cruises are now available to book onboard Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit with departures from February 2026. Seabourn Pursuit will operate expedition experiences ranging from 10 to 22 days, travelling to 71 destinations in more than 13 countries. The vessel, Seabourn’s first expedition ship, will travel from the South Pacific to the Kimberley region of Australia before cruising to Antarctica , South Georgia and the Falkland Islands. An 82-day across three continents voyage departing on September 2, 2026 will see Seabourn Pursuit sail half-way across the world from Broome in Australia to Ushuaia, Argentina.

Elsewhere Seabourn Venture will cover 63 destinations across 12 countries, operating expedition sailings as well as traditional ocean voyages ranging from 10 to 25 days in length.



Iceland, Greenland, Labrador, the British Isles and Mediterranean in the northern hemisphere are featured before the ship joins Seabourn Pursuit for a season in Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands.

Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn, said: “Exploring the smaller, less-travelled corners of the world in ultra-luxury style has always been a priority for Seabourn, and our purpose-built expedition ships enhance this experience by taking guests to remote destinations that few have ever experienced.

“We have scouted the globe to bring our guests extraordinary experiences and create opportunities for ‘Seabourn moments’ that only our ultra-luxury expedition voyages can offer.”

