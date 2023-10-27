Cruise news / Seabourn puts 2025-2026 expedition cruise on sale
Seabourn has unveiled its 2025-2026 expedition itineraries. Credit: Seabourn

Seabourn puts 2025-2026 expedition cruise on sale

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The luxury cruise line has released 2025-26 sailings for its two expedition ships

Sister vessels Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit will sail over 40 voyages to the Arctic, Antarctica, the Amazon, the Kimberley region in Australia, the South Pacific, the Northwest Passage, and more.

Seabourn Venture will run 21 cruises, ranging from eight to 28 days in duration between May 2025 and March 2026 from the Arctic to Antarctica.

Elsewhere Seabourn Pursuit will run 20 cruises, ranging from 10 to 20 days in length, from late March 2025, starting in the South Pacific.

Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn, said: “We had a vision to bring the world of Seabourn’s ultra-luxury style to the world of exploration. As we reveal our 2025-2026 expedition voyages, I am proud to say we have achieved this dream.

Our ultra-luxury, purpose-built expedition ships will take our extraordinary guests to truly bucket list destinations from Antarctica to the Northwest Passage to the Kimberley region in Australia without compromising their comfort and our well known Seabourn signature service.

These voyages will deliver many unforgettable ‘Seabourn Moments’ to our guests as we take them closer to the wonders of the world and the history of human culture.”

All 2025 and 2026 expedition voyages are on sale now.

