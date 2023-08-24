Seabourn announces 2025 itineraries to Alaska, Canada, and New England
Twenty-four sailings onboard Seabourn Quest and Seabourn Sojourn and ranging from seven to 14 days in length are now available to book.
Seabourn Quest will offer 18 sailings in Alaska between May and September in 2025. Seven-day itineraries take guests northbound or southbound between Juneau, Alaska, and Vancouver. A longer 14-day 'Alaska Glaciers, Fjords, and Inside Passage' itinerary combines both voyages. Ports of call include the Inian Islands, Rudyerd Bay, and Wrangell.
Elsewhere, on the other side of the continent, Seabourn Sojourn will sail a series of 12-day voyages between Montreal and New York City from September through November 2025. In addition, guests can opt for a 'Route of the Vikings' voyage that crosses the Atlantic from Dover to either Montreal or New York City.
Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn, said: "Our guests are truly exceptional individuals in search of extraordinary experiences, and at Seabourn, we take tremendous pride in guiding them to the world's most stunning destinations while providing unparalleled ultra-luxury experiences and personalised service.
"Whether exploring the beauty of Alaska on a 'Ventures by Seabourn' outing or immersing themselves in the beauty of Canada and New England's historical towns during fall's vibrant colours, every moment becomes a cherished memory, filled with awe and wonder.”
Michaela Strachan to join two more Fred Olsen sailings
Viking names new river ship in Egypt
PS Comet: World's first cruise ship protected by Scheduled Monument status
Holland America Line to host astronomy experts on 2024 solar eclipse cruises
Star on board: Tim Peake
Seabourn Pursuit sets sail on inaugural voyage
Princess Cruises to star in new TV series
Dazzling debutantes: Three exciting new ships launching soon
Star on board: Jon Culshaw
Holland America Line offers air credit of £500 as part of Caribbean cruise push
10-Day Mediterranean Overture
- 10 nights, departs on the 29 Oct 2025
- Seabourn, Seabourn Ovation
- Barcelona, Mahón, Menorca, Palma de Mallorca, + 7 more
24-Day Atlantic Passage, Iberian Coast & France
- 24 nights, departs on the 15 Mar 2025
- Seabourn, Seabourn Ovation
- Bridgetown, Saint Pierre, South Friars Bay, + 12 more
21-Day Greek Isles, Ephesus & Aegean Treasures
- 21 nights, departs on the 06 Jul 2025
- Seabourn, Seabourn Encore
- Piraeus, Mykonos, Agios Nikólaos, Kríti, + 16 more
33-Day Pacific Coast, Sea Of Cortez & The Humboldt Route
- 33 nights, departs on the 28 Sep 2023
- Seabourn, Seabourn Venture
- Vancouver, British Columbia, Seattle, Washington, Friday Harbor, Washington, + 20 more
20-Day Spain, Morocco & Mediterranean Magic
- 20 nights, departs on the 01 Jul 2025
- Seabourn, Seabourn Ovation
- Barcelona, Port-Vendres, Málaga, + 15 more