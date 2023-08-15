Seabourn Pursuit sets sail on inaugural voyage
The Seattle-based line’s second ultra-luxury expedition ship has embarked on its maiden voyage
Seabourn’s newest ship, Seabourn Pursuit, has commenced its maiden voyage – an eight-day voyage from Valletta, Malta to Rome.
Between now and October, Seabourn Pursuit will sail five voyages in the Mediterranean and two voyages across the Atlantic and through the Caribbean.
On October 10, the vessel will arrive in Barbados to begin its expedition journeys. Pursuit will head south for expedition cruises to coastal South America, the Amazon, and Antarctica into late March 2024.
Following its inaugural Antarctic season, the ship will head across to the islands of the South Pacific and then Australia.
This signals the start of the Seabourn’s first exploration of the Kimberley region in the Northern Territory and Western Australia between June and August 2024.
As well as the Kimberley, Pursuit will visit Papua New Guinea, West Papua, and Indonesia, and sail across the South Pacific between Chile and Melanesia between March and October 2024.
Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn, said: “For 10 years, we have offered immersive, ultra-luxury expedition experiences with our team of experts, and now we have two purpose-built, ultra-luxury, state-of-the-art expedition ships: Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit. They take expedition experiences to the next level and deliver truly out of the ordinary experiences to our extraordinary guests.
“Our guests will discover natural wonders and amazing wildlife above and below the sea in the most remote destinations, guided by our expert expedition team, while enjoying our signature ultra-luxury style when they sail on our beautiful new ship.”
Princess Cruises to star in new TV series
Dazzling debutantes: Three exciting new ships launching soon
Star on board: Jon Culshaw
Holland America Line offers air credit of £500 as part of Caribbean cruise push
Edwina Lonsdale on why river cruises rock
Viva Cruises launches 2024 river cruise catalogue
Princess Cruises announces 2025 Alaska season
Norwegian Cruise Line takes delivery of Norwegian Viva
Below Deck captain Sandy Yawn and sister announced as co-godmothers to Celebrity Ascent
Havila Voyages finally receives Havila Polaris and Havila Pollux
Follow us on socials
14-Day Iberia & The Mediterranean
- 14 nights, departs on the 05 Nov 2023
- Seabourn, Seabourn Ovation
- Civitavecchia, Portovenere, Bastia, + 11 more
7-Day Turkey & Greek Isle Gems
- 7 nights, departs on the 28 Sep 2025
- Seabourn, Seabourn Encore
- Istanbul, Çanakkale, Izmir, + 4 more
10-Day Iberia & The French Riviera
- 10 nights, departs on the 22 Jun 2024
- Seabourn, Seabourn Ovation
- Lisbon, Cádiz, Marbella, + 6 more
10-Day Mediterranean Overture
- 10 nights, departs on the 31 Jul 2025
- Seabourn, Seabourn Ovation
- Barcelona, Mahón, Menorca, Palma de Mallorca, + 7 more
10-Day Malta & French Riviera
- 10 nights, departs on the 05 Jun 2024
- Seabourn, Seabourn Sojourn
- Piraeus, Monemvasía, Valletta, + 7 more