Seabourn Pursuit sets sail on inaugural voyage

Seabourn’s newest ship, Seabourn Pursuit, has commenced its maiden voyage – an eight-day voyage from Valletta, Malta to Rome.



Between now and October, Seabourn Pursuit will sail five voyages in the Mediterranean and two voyages across the Atlantic and through the Caribbean.



On October 10, the vessel will arrive in Barbados to begin its expedition journeys. Pursuit will head south for expedition cruises to coastal South America, the Amazon, and Antarctica into late March 2024.



Following its inaugural Antarctic season, the ship will head across to the islands of the South Pacific and then Australia.

This signals the start of the Seabourn’s first exploration of the Kimberley region in the Northern Territory and Western Australia between June and August 2024.

