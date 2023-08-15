Cruise news / Seabourn Pursuit sets sail on inaugural voyage
Seabourn Pursuit has set sail. Credit: Seabourn Cruises

Seabourn Pursuit sets sail on inaugural voyage

Author: Kaye Holland

The Seattle-based line’s second ultra-luxury expedition ship has embarked on its maiden voyage

Seabourn’s newest ship, Seabourn Pursuit, has commenced its maiden voyage – an eight-day voyage from Valletta, Malta to Rome.

Between now and October, Seabourn Pursuit will sail five voyages in the Mediterranean and two voyages across the Atlantic and through the Caribbean.

On October 10, the vessel will arrive in Barbados to begin its expedition journeys. Pursuit will head south for expedition cruises to coastal South America, the Amazon, and Antarctica into late March 2024.

Following its inaugural Antarctic season, the ship will head across to the islands of the South Pacific and then Australia.

This signals the start of the Seabourn’s first exploration of the Kimberley region in the Northern Territory and Western Australia between June and August 2024.

As well as the Kimberley, Pursuit will visit Papua New Guinea, West Papua, and Indonesia, and sail across the South Pacific between Chile and Melanesia between March and October 2024.

Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn, said: “For 10 years, we have offered immersive, ultra-luxury expedition experiences with our team of experts, and now we have two purpose-built, ultra-luxury, state-of-the-art expedition ships: Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit. They take expedition experiences to the next level and deliver truly out of the ordinary experiences to our extraordinary guests.

“Our guests will discover natural wonders and amazing wildlife above and below the sea in the most remote destinations, guided by our expert expedition team, while enjoying our signature ultra-luxury style when they sail on our beautiful new ship.”

