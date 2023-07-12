Seabourn unveils 2024-25 itineraries on Seabourn Quest

The 458-passenger ship will sail worldwide to destinations including the Panama Canal, Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific, and Asia.



Itineraries, which range from 14 to 34 days, include overnight stays in port and many late-evening departures allowing guests to make the most of their time ashore and fully immerse themselves in the culture and cuisine of the region.



Departing from Miami on November 9, 2024, Seabourn Quest will embark on an 18-day Panama Canal voyage calling at Colombia, Mexico, and Guatemala.



Between November 2024 to February 2025, Seabourn Quest will undertake five sailings in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific. Passengers can select voyages ranging from 14 to 32 days, including three featured combination voyages.