Seabourn unveils 2024-25 itineraries on Seabourn Quest
The luxury cruise line has released its 2024-25 itineraries onboard Seabourn Quest
The 458-passenger ship will sail worldwide to destinations including the Panama Canal, Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific, and Asia.
Itineraries, which range from 14 to 34 days, include overnight stays in port and many late-evening departures allowing guests to make the most of their time ashore and fully immerse themselves in the culture and cuisine of the region.
Departing from Miami on November 9, 2024, Seabourn Quest will embark on an 18-day Panama Canal voyage calling at Colombia, Mexico, and Guatemala.
Between November 2024 to February 2025, Seabourn Quest will undertake five sailings in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific. Passengers can select voyages ranging from 14 to 32 days, including three featured combination voyages.
Then, in March and April 2025, Seabourn Quest will offer 14 to 34-day voyages in Japan and Southeast Asia.
Seabourn president Natalya Leahy said: “Seabourn guests are extraordinary people looking for out of ordinary experiences, and Seabourn Quest will navigate them to breathtaking landscapes where they will be immersed in vibrant cultures while also experiencing our signature onboard intuitive service and unmatched luxury.
“This upcoming season’s ultra-luxury voyages will offer unparalleled opportunities to create extraordinary Seabourn Moments and memories. From traversing the marvels of the Panama Canal to exploring the enchanting beauty of Japan during cherry blossom season, these itineraries are designed to indulge luxury travellers with a perfect blend of iconic destinations and hidden gems."
