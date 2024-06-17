Cruise news / Voting now open for the 2024 Wave Awards
The prestigious Wave Awards will once again take place at The Dorchester hotel. Credit: AG Studios

Voting now open for the 2024 Wave Awards

Author: Kaye Holland

Voting has now opened for this year’s Wave Awards with members of the public encouraged to get involved by showing their support for their favourite cruise lines, agents, and destinations

Cruise lines that go the extra mile make a trip one to remember – whether it’s a magician performing a trick you’ve never seen before, a housekeeper popping a bookmark into your novel or a waiter remembering you like guava juice, even though it’s not on the menu.

That’s why World of Cruising hosts the Wave Awards to honour the cruise lines and people who stop at nothing to make you feel special.

This year’s Wave Awards will take place in a glittering ceremony at the Dorchester in London, on November 11 – and it is particularly noteworthy, as 2024 marks the event’s 10th anniversary.

But first, it’s time to vote for who you think should win.

Your vote will ensure the best in the industry get the recognition they deserve – and give you the chance to win a nine-night voyage around Norway with Fred Olsen Cruise Lines.

THE CATEGORIES:
• Favourite cruise destination
• Favourite ocean cruise line
• Favourite river cruise line
• Favourite luxury or premium cruise line • Favourite specialist cruise line
• Favourite cruise travel agent
• Favourite cruise travel influencer

Cast your vote here. To discover the winners – and see if you’ve won a dream cruise – follow World of Cruising on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram or Facebook.

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

