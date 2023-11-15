Joel Dommett was on hosting duties. Credit: AG Studios

Wave Awards 2023: What the winners had to say The Oscars of the cruise industry took place earlier this week at The Dorchester in the heart of Park Lane

TV presenter and comedian, Joel Dommett, was on hosting duties with entertainment provided by Fred Olsen, Cunard, and Marella Cruises.



Here’s how some of the award recipients reacted to their wins:

The Peter Grant Contribution to the Cruise Industry Award: James Cole

“It is absolutely amazing to win this award. I was lucky enough to know Peter and had many meetings with him and Chris in the early years of World of Cruising. “It is fantastic to be able to go back to the office and show them this amazing award which really is a team effort. It might have my name on it but this is one for all of us. “It's great to be at the Dorchester which has recently been renovated. Chris always goes out of his way to put on a great event and it really does show through.”

James Cole, managing director, Panache Cruises



Favourite Cruise Travel Blogger: Cruise Mummy

“It is amazing, just always unexpected. I'm speechless. It means so much it is something that is voted for by the public and my audience which is incredible. I mean this is THE awards for cruising. It is literally the Oscars of the cruise industry.”

Jenni Fielding, Cruise Mummy



Jenni Fielding, aka Cruise Mummy, walked away with The Favourite Cruise Travel Blogger award. Credit: AG Studios

Best Specialist Cruise Agent: Six Star Cruises

“It is so good to receive the support of our peers and to know our customers enjoy what we do.



"It is great to be back from the pandemic. It is a very different time in the industry, so things like these are so important. It's so great to get together and drive the industry.



"It is one of our favourite events, and one of the best in the industry. It's so important to do things like this and spend time with my peers and friends in the industry.”

Alison Earnshaw, managing director, SixStarCruises



Favourite Cruise Travel Agent: Bolsover Cruise Club

“It feels amazing. We are really proud of the team at Bolsover. For us an award like this is so important because it is voted for by our customers which means so much to us. It feels amazing, it is great to see everyone and be back at the awards.”

Katie Wilson, product manager, Bolsover Cruise Club



Fred Olsen entertained the audience. Credit: AG Studios

Best for Wellbeing & Enrichment: Cunard

“We are over the moon, they are awards that really matter and they are important to our consumers and our agents partners.



“The big one for us, the premium or luxury brand , really shows that our guests care for our brand and our message is getting across.”

Angus Struthers, acting senior vice president, Cunard



Best port: Portsmouth International Port

“It feels incredible. It's amazing to be here with our cruise lines and ports and customers, and the agents which send them to us.”

Andrew Williamson, head of cruise and ferry, Portsmouth Port



Seabourn's vice-president, Lynn Narraway, was recognised for her achievements in the industry. Credit: AG Studios

Women in Cruise Award: Lynn Narraway

“Well you can see I'm still shaking. I have got the most amazing team and they and my family have made this possible. I couldn't do my job without them. To be here at the Dorchester with all my friends, team, is truly incredible.



“It has been a wonderful year for cruise. But I could not do it without my team and my support system. They are amazing both in the UK and in Europe, and this award is for them.”

Lynn Narraway, vice-president, Seabourn



