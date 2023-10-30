Cunard to showcase new Queen Anne venue at 2023 Wave Awards

A new Cunard entertainment venue will be brought to life at the Wave Awards 2023 as the luxury cruise line partners with two award-winning performers to showcase Queen Anne’s Bright Lights Society.



Cunard, who are sponsoring the entertainment at this year’s Wave Awards, organised by World of Cruising publisher Real Response Media has partnered with the Olivier Award-winning Matt Henry MBE, and YolanDa Brown OBE DL – a composer and saxophonist who has toured with the likes of Jools Holland and The Temptations.



Taking to the stage at The Dorchester Hotel on November 13, YolanDa will sing Bob Marley's Is This Love – which she performed for King Charles III at this year’s Commonwealth Service – as well as How Deep Is Your Love by the Bee Gees.

Meanwhile Matt will treat guests to a rendition of Land of Lola from hit musical Kinky Boots, followed by a performance of Justin Timberlake's Can’t Stop the Feeling.