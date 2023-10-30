Cunard to showcase new Queen Anne venue at 2023 Wave Awards
The luxury cruise line's new entertainment venue, Queen Anne’s Bright Lights Society, will be brought to life at the Oscars of the cruise industry
A new Cunard entertainment venue will be brought to life at the Wave Awards 2023 as the luxury cruise line partners with two award-winning performers to showcase Queen Anne’s Bright Lights Society.
Cunard, who are sponsoring the entertainment at this year’s Wave Awards, organised by World of Cruising publisher Real Response Media has partnered with the Olivier Award-winning Matt Henry MBE, and YolanDa Brown OBE DL – a composer and saxophonist who has toured with the likes of Jools Holland and The Temptations.
Taking to the stage at The Dorchester Hotel on November 13, YolanDa will sing Bob Marley's Is This Love – which she performed for King Charles III at this year’s Commonwealth Service – as well as How Deep Is Your Love by the Bee Gees.
Meanwhile Matt will treat guests to a rendition of Land of Lola from hit musical Kinky Boots, followed by a performance of Justin Timberlake's Can’t Stop the Feeling.
Cunard's president, Katie McAlister, said: “We are incredibly excited to be giving some of the most esteemed names in the cruise sector a sneak preview of our newest entertainment venue, Bright Lights Society, at the 2023 Wave Awards.
"At Cunard, we always strive to hit the right note by offering extraordinary entertainment at sea, and I truly believe this night of musical excellence will set the tone for many spectacular performances that will surprise and delight guests on board Queen Anne.”
YolanDa Brown OBE DL, added: “I’ve performed on Cunard Queens across the world, from Japan to South Africa, and their iconic Transatlantic Crossings. Cruising with Cunard is a unique experience, and the addition of the Bright Lights Society on Queen Anne takes things to a new level. I'm honoured to be a part of this incredible journey.”
The Bright Lights Society venue on Queen Anne will host “enigmatic performers, featuring live music, signature cocktails and dance performances, all set within an opulent art deco interior,” the cruise line said.
Cunard to launch Queen Anne in six months
Seabourn puts 2025-2026 expedition cruise on sale
Windstar replaces Middle East cruises with the Mediterranean
Star on board: Andrew Marr
Competition: Win an eight night ‘Springtime Falls & Norwegian Fjords’ cruise for two aboard Borealis
MSC Euribia makes maiden call in Southampton
Star on board: Lynda La Plante
Wendy Wu Tours adds new Mekong river cruise as demand ‘soars’
Celebrity Ascent completes sea trials
Fred Olsen confirms Caribbean return after three-year hiatus
Follow us on socials
Australia Circumnavigation
- 30 nights, departs on the 18 Oct 2024
- Cunard Line, Queen Elizabeth
- Sydney, New South Wales, Airlie Beach, Cairns, Queensland, + 11 more
New Zealand and Tasmania
- 17 nights, departs on the 05 Jan 2025
- Cunard Line, Queen Elizabeth
- Sydney, New South Wales, Hobart, Tasmania, , + 8 more
The Canary Islands
- 14 nights, departs on the 15 Feb 2025
- Cunard Line, Queen Mary 2
- Southampton, Lisbon, Funchal, Madeira, + 6 more
Roundtrip Transatlantic Crossing, 15 Nights
- 15 nights, departs on the 27 Apr 2025
- Cunard Line, Queen Mary 2
- Southampton, Le Havre, New York, New York, + 1 more
Transatlantic Crossing, Norwayand Iceland, 23 Nights
- 23 nights, departs on the 25 Jul 2025
- Cunard Line, Queen Mary 2
- Southampton, Stavanger, Olden, + 11 more