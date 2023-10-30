Cruise news / Cunard to showcase new Queen Anne venue at 2023 Wave Awards
Olivier Award-winning Matt Henry MBE, and YolanDa Brown OBE DL will perform at this year's Wave Awards. Credit: Cunard

Cunard to showcase new Queen Anne venue at 2023 Wave Awards

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The luxury cruise line's new entertainment venue, Queen Anne’s Bright Lights Society, will be brought to life at the Oscars of the cruise industry

A new Cunard entertainment venue will be brought to life at the Wave Awards 2023 as the luxury cruise line partners with two award-winning performers to showcase Queen Anne’s Bright Lights Society.

Cunard, who are sponsoring the entertainment at this year’s Wave Awards, organised by World of Cruising publisher Real Response Media has partnered with the Olivier Award-winning Matt Henry MBE, and YolanDa Brown OBE DL – a composer and saxophonist who has toured with the likes of Jools Holland and The Temptations.

Taking to the stage at The Dorchester Hotel on November 13, YolanDa will sing Bob Marley's Is This Love – which she performed for King Charles III at this year’s Commonwealth Service – as well as How Deep Is Your Love by the Bee Gees.

Meanwhile Matt will treat guests to a rendition of Land of Lola from hit musical Kinky Boots, followed by a performance of Justin Timberlake's Can’t Stop the Feeling.

Cunard's president, Katie McAlister, said: “We are incredibly excited to be giving some of the most esteemed names in the cruise sector a sneak preview of our newest entertainment venue, Bright Lights Society, at the 2023 Wave Awards.

"At Cunard, we always strive to hit the right note by offering extraordinary entertainment at sea, and I truly believe this night of musical excellence will set the tone for many spectacular performances that will surprise and delight guests on board Queen Anne.”

YolanDa Brown OBE DL, added: “I’ve performed on Cunard Queens across the world, from Japan to South Africa, and their iconic Transatlantic Crossings. Cruising with Cunard is a unique experience, and the addition of the Bright Lights Society on Queen Anne takes things to a new level. I'm honoured to be a part of this incredible journey.”

The Bright Lights Society venue on Queen Anne will host “enigmatic performers, featuring live music, signature cocktails and dance performances, all set within an opulent art deco interior,” the cruise line said.

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

