Following ever-growing tension in the Middle East, cruise lines have issued travel advice to those set to cruise the region in the near future.

The statements came after the Foreign and Commonwealth Office renewed an alert regarding travel to the Middle East, revealing that the security situation for Britons travelling there could worsen “with little warning”.

Tensions have heightened following the death of the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on Friday 3 January, who was killed by a US airstrike in Iraq.

Countless cruise lines continue to operate in the area, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Aqaba all major cruise destinations.

“There is a possibility of an increased threat against western interests and the security situation could worsen with little warning,” says FCO guidelines.

“You should remain vigilant and keep up to date with the latest developments, including via the media and this travel advice.”

The advice covers many popular cruise destinations, relating to Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia.