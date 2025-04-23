New AmaWaterways ship sets sail on the Douro
There’s a new way to explore Portugal’s wine country in style. Luxury river cruise specialist AmaWaterways has announced the launch of AmaSintra, a brand-new ship set to sail the Douro River from March to December each year, starting in 2025.
The vessel carries 102 guests in 55 staterooms, most of which come with floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies, perfect for taking in the Douro’s terraced vineyards and scenic riverbanks. On board, guests can relax on the sundeck with a pool, work out in the fitness room or enjoy regionally inspired dishes in the main restaurant.
The seven-night Enticing Douro cruise includes calls at Porto, Régua and even a day trip across the border to the historic Spanish city of Salamanca. Along the way, guests will enjoy local wine tastings and excursions through Portugal’s oldest wine-producing regions. There’s also the option to extend the trip with a three-night land stay in Lisbon before joining the cruise.
Cruises aboard AmaSintra start from £2,927 per person for a round-trip sailing from Porto on 12 December 2025.