New AmaWaterways ship sets sail on the Douro

The vessel carries 102 guests in 55 staterooms, most of which come with floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies, perfect for taking in the Douro’s terraced vineyards and scenic riverbanks. On board, guests can relax on the sundeck with a pool, work out in the fitness room or enjoy regionally inspired dishes in the main restaurant.

The seven-night Enticing Douro cruise includes calls at Porto, Régua and even a day trip across the border to the historic Spanish city of Salamanca. Along the way, guests will enjoy local wine tastings and excursions through Portugal’s oldest wine-producing regions. There’s also the option to extend the trip with a three-night land stay in Lisbon before joining the cruise.

Cruises aboard AmaSintra start from £2,927 per person for a round-trip sailing from Porto on 12 December 2025.