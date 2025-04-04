New luxury cruise lets you witness solar eclipse at sea

The cruise, aboard the 148-guest Wind Spirit, will depart from Rome on 6 August 2026 for a seven-night journey through the Mediterranean.

The itinerary includes stops at Bastia and Calvi in Corsica, Alghero in Sardinia and Mahon in Menorca, along with two full days at sea. On 12 August, the yacht will position itself north of Mallorca, so passengers can enjoy an unobstructed view of the horizon for a prime eclipse-watching experience, as long as the weather plays ball.

An eclipse watch party will be held on deck, with guests provided with eclipse glasses. The journey will conclude in Barcelona on 13 August.

The 2026 solar eclipse will pass over Spain and Portugal, with totality lasting for two minutes and 18 seconds. From Mallorca, the eclipse will occur at 8:30 pm when the sun is just a few degrees above the western horizon, meaning being at sea will be the best place to witness the event.

“Eclipse cruises are popular because ships at sea can position for clear views,” said Jess Peterson, Windstar’s director of destination experiences and itinerary planning. “Our first cruise to coincide with the 2026 eclipse in Iceland sold out quickly. We then looked at our deployment plans to see what other ships we had nearby the path of totality and the Wind Spirit made sense.”

