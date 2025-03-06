Jetline Holidays goes bust after cruise lines cancel bookings

UK travel company Jetline Holiday has ceased trading as an Atol holder after Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Cunard cancelled future bookings made through the company.

While travellers booked with Jetline Holidays will be justifiably worried, thankfully, most will be covered financially thanks to the Atol scheme.

The UK’s Air Travel Organiser’s Licence (ATOL) scheme ensures that, if a travel provider goes out of business, customers are not left out of pocket or stranded abroad.

What is Atol?

ATOL is a UK government-backed financial protection scheme run by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). It applies to package holidays that include flights, and, in some cases, flight-only bookings made directly with ATOL-licensed providers. If an ATOL-protected travel company collapses, affected travellers are entitled to refunds or repatriation if they are already abroad.

What to do if you are affected by Jetline Holidays’ collapse

Following the news, the CAA released the following statement:

For people already abroad:

“If you are currently overseas and you hold a scheduled flight e-ticket, the flight remains valid for the return journey. You are advised to check-in with the airline as per the existing flight ticket.

“The CAA is speaking to the service providers for the other elements of your trip to ensure these continue as planned.”

For Atol bookings for travel from today (6 March):

“If you have an ATOL flight inclusive package booking and have been issued with flight tickets, the flights may be valid for travel and you are advised to check with the airline. If the airline confirms you have a valid ticket for travel, you have the option to travel. However, other services have not been paid to the local suppliers and you will be required to re-arrange and pay for these services again. To avoid any issues in resort, you should confirm the cost of all the services in advance of travel where possible.

“If you choose to travel and use your valid flight, you are not protected under The Package Travel and Linked Travel Arrangements Regulations 2018 as your package travel provider has ceased to trade. You will therefore be responsible for any risks arising from each individual element of your trip which would have previously been protected.”

What the cruise lines said

Princess Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line and P&O Cruises also issued a statement, saying they are "aware that Jetline Travel Ltd has ceased trading as an ATOL holder", adding, "We have already contacted our impacted guests and our priority remains in supporting them. Our teams are available to assist with alternative arrangements. Guests who need information in relation to compensation should contact ATOL."