Long cruises are booming in 2025 – are they right for you?

Demand for 10, 12 and even 16-night cruises is soaring. Discover what’s driving this growing trend and an honest assessment of its pros and cons.

Are cruisers really heading out to sea for longer?

Yes – and there’s data to back that up. ‘Wave Season’ – the cruise industry’s version of Black Friday – runs from January to April. As it wraps up for 2025, a few keen-eyed insiders have spotted some telling trends. The most notable? As our sister publication, Cruise Trade News, reported, cruisers are opting for longer itineraries. Seven-night sailings still top the charts, but the number of passengers booking 10, 12, or even 16-night voyages is growing steadily.

What's driving this trend?

More cruise lines are sailing to far-flung destinations like Antarctica | Credit: Silversea Cruises

There are a few factors at play. For one, airfare prices remain sky-high (pun intended). That’s prompting savvy passengers to maximise their time at sea – choosing one longer cruise over multiple short-haul trips. You can still tick off several destinations, without splurging on flights several times over. Another possible reason? Cruise lines – especially those in the expedition and luxury spaces – have cottoned on to the fact that travellers are craving far-flung destinations and immersive experiences. And those take time. A trip to Antarctica, the Chilean fjords or Greenland isn’t exactly a weekend endeavour.

What are the pros of longer cruises?

Longer cruises can mean more overnight stays in port, giving you access to destinations after dark

1. More ports, one easy trip It’s simple: a longer cruise typically means more ports and more chances to explore ashore. Take a Mediterranean cruise, for example. On a week-long sailing, you'll likely hit the big-name cities, but a longer itinerary might also slip in some less-visited gems, creating a richer, more layered experience of the region. Best of all, it’s still one seamless journey – no repacking required. 2. More sea days to unwind Longer cruises often mean more sea days – a real bonus if you’re ready for some rest and relaxation to balance out busy port stops. Plus, you actually have time to explore everything onboard, which is particularly attractive if you're sailing on a larger ship. After all, what’s the point of sailing on a ship with 20 restaurants, an aqua park and a theatre if you scarcely have time to enjoy it? 3. Overnight stays in dream destinations More than ever, cruise lines are recognising that travellers want to experience destinations after dark. Longer cruises increasingly include overnight port stays so that you can see a locale's nocturnal side. Think chasing the northern lights by snowmobile in the Arctic or sipping late-night gin tonicas in Barcelona. 4. No flights, no fuss Longer cruises don’t just minimise the need for flights – they can eliminate them altogether. If you factor in enough time, you can reach a surprising number of destinations on no-fly cruises departing from ports across the UK. 5. They’re better value While the upfront price of longer cruises is higher, they often work out as better value when you break it down to price per day.

What are the cons of longer cruises?

Mini cruises to destinations like Guernsey can have advantages for first-time cruisers

1. They eat into your annual leave Longer cruises aren’t just a financial investment – they can also mean committing a significant chunk of your annual leave. There are some ways to work around this, like booking strategically around Bank Holidays, but it’s something to consider. 2. First-timer cruiser jitters If you’re a first-time cruiser, starting with a 16-day sailing can feel daunting. While plenty of new passengers find they were born to cruise, it’s understandable to want to test the waters first. A mini cruise (two, three or four nights) or a classic week-long itinerary can be a smart jumping-off point. 3. Worries about boredom We might be biased, but we wouldn’t lose too much sleep over this one. If you choose the right cruise for you, too much downtime is unlikely to be a problem. Modern cruise ships, especially the bigger ones, come packed with things to keep you entertained, from planetariums to theatres to cooking classes and water parks.

What longer cruise should I book?

Longer cruises can be advantageous when cruising the Norwegian fjords, maximising your chances of seeing the Northern Lights

It depends on your travel aspirations. For some, the biggest appeal of a longer cruise is having the time to sail to far-flung, seldom-sailed destinations. For example, will your adventurous spirit only be truly sated with a once-in-a-lifetime cruise to Antarctica? If so, our expert guide to the best ones will help you plan. For other travellers, the draw is less about reaching the ends of the Earth and more about avoiding air travel. In that case, have a look at our favourite no-fly options – including some of 2025’s most fashionable destinations, according to the latest Wave Season data. For example, popular places to cruise this year include the Canary Islands and Norwegian fjords (where you'll want extra time if you're chasing the Northern Lights). Once you've established your cruise goals, all that's left to do is plan and book your extended cruise.

