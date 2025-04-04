Holland America Line marks 152 years with Anniversary Sale

Holland America Line is celebrating its 152nd anniversary with a limited-time sale, including discounts of up to 25% on cruise-only launch fares and onboard credit of up to $300 per stateroom.

The sale applies to departures from April 2025 to April 2026 across destinations including Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, Australia, South America, Hawaii and Asia. Cruisetours are also included in the sale, but Grand Voyages and cruises lasting three days or less are not.

Visit the Holland America Line's website for more information and the terms and conditions.