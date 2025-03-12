Cruise news / Would you book a cruise with a secret itinerary?

Author: Raphael Giacardi

Variety Cruises has announced the return of its Mystery CEO Cruise, revealing only the travel date and departure and arrival ports. 

Departing from Valletta, Malta, on 21 June 2025, this unique voyage has a surprise itinerary, with ports of call revealed only upon arrival at each destination.

Following the success of the first Mystery CEO Cruise, this new adventure will take travellers through Malta and Italy aboard the luxurious Variety Voyager. 

Guests will explore off-the-beaten-path locations while indulging in Mediterranean cuisine, local wine pairings and surprise cultural activities.

Variety Cruises CEO Filippos Venetopoulos described the journey as "an immersive adventure where each day unfolds with new destinations and experiences." The cruise will include four guided excursions, traditional meals ashore and onboard activities to keep guests guessing.

Proceeds from the cruise will support Variety Cares, promoting clean oceans, gender equality and education.

Prices start at £3,904 per person, with early-booking discounts of 20% available until 15 March and 10% off until 31 March. For more information, visit www.varietycruises.com.

