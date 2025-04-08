We're up for an award: thank you for your support

We're not popping the Champagne yet, but we're excited to be nominated for Video Content of the Year – New for 2025 at the Professional Publishers Association (PPA) Awards.

This nomination comes only a few weeks after we wrapped up season 2 and we're eagerly waiting to see if we've won. But we can't celebrate without thanking you for watching and supporting our first foray into television.

Chris Pitchford, founder of World of Cruising TV’s parent company, Real Response Media, said: “We’re delighted with the response to World of Cruising TV season 2 and are honoured to be nominated for Video Content of the Year at the 2025 PPA Awards.

“A lot of hard work goes on behind the scenes to bring our loyal viewers a high-quality show, so this nomination means so much to so many."

World of Cruising TV is hosted by award-winning TV presenter Dean Wilson, with guest appearances from Michelin-starred chef Marc Fosh. Each 30-minute episode focuses on a cruise line, telling the audience what makes it unique and why they should choose it for their next cruise.

We're currently hard at work planning for Season 3 and can't wait to bring more episodes to your screens.