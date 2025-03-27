Cruise insiders share thoughts on new Norwegian Aqua

Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCL) newest ship, Norwegian Aqua, has made waves among cruise experts who got a first look during a special preview sailing from Southampton.

Norwegian Aqua, the third ship in NCL’s Prima Plus class, is packed with exciting features, including a mini-golf course, interactive darts, a three-storey wellness facility and the Aqua Slidecoaster, the first waterslide-rollercoaster hybrid at sea. Our sister publication, Cruise Trade News, attended the preview sailing and spoke to industry insiders to get their first impressions.

A ship for everyone

Poppy Ellis, head of marketing at ROL Cruise, was among those on board and praised the ship’s versatility. “For guests who typically travel on smaller ships and enjoy suite accommodation, The Haven is perfect - it’s an exclusive, suites-only area offering a more private and luxurious experience,” she said. “You get all the benefits of a larger ship like incredible dining options and world-class entertainment while being able to retreat to the calm and comfort of The Haven at the end of the day.” Solo travellers can also enjoy a dedicated space called The Studio, which features a lounge with refreshments designed to help independent travellers relax and connect with like-minded holidaymakers.

Perfect for families

Nicki Tempest-Mitchell, managing director of Barrhead Travel, highlighted Norwegian Aqua as an excellent choice for multi-generational trips. “This ship is perfect for that multi-gen experience as I can imagine us really connecting and playing games together here,” she said. “From my observations during my first 24 hours on board, it absolutely ticks the box for all of us.” On the top deck, guests will find the Glow Court, a digital sports complex featuring an interactive LED floor, and the Aqua Game Zone, which offers retro arcade games, immersive virtual reality challenges and interactive gaming experiences.

Jonny Peat, senior commercial manager for the Advantage Travel Partnership, described Norwegian Aqua as a “real premium” family product.

A new chapter for NCL

David Herrera, president of NCL, described the preview sailings as a “milestone moment” for the brand and Norwegian Aqua. “During this inaugural season, we at NCL look forward to welcoming our travel partners from around the world and giving them the exclusivity of being the first to experience our newest product,” he said. Learn more about Norwegian Aqua and the Prima class.

