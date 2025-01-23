Cruise news / Ambassador Cruise Line announces line up of themed cruises

Ambassador Cruise Line announces line up of themed cruises

Author: Lucy Abbott

Published on:

Updated on:

The no-fly cruise line has revealed its line up of themed cruises for 2025

Ambassador Cruise Line, the UK-based no-fly cruise line, will be offering a range of themed cruises in 2025.

This is the result of positive guest feedback on Ambassador's themed cruises in 2024.

For 2025, guests can choose from an 80's themed cruise, a Supercraft cruise or an educational cruise on marine wildlife conservation – with prices starting from £559 per person. 

Sail back to the 80's on a four-night cruise. Credit: Canva/RRM

Back to the 80's

Guests can sail back to the 80's on a four-night cruise departing in May 2025, with themed cabaret shows, quizzes, 80's-inspired menus, fancy-dress competitions and workout classes. 

The Fizz – including Cheryl Baker, Jay Aston and Toyah Wilcox – will also perform onboard. The cruise itself will visit Zeebrugge in Belgium and Ijmuiden in the Netherlands.

You may also like:

Craft on your cruise

Ambassador is partnering with Supercraft Cruises for several sailings in 2025.

These cruises will feature a mix of interactive workshops – from jewellery making to personalised cards and notebooks. These workshops will be led by TV producer, author and actress, Julie Peasgood. 

You can choose between the 'Hidden Gems of the Netherlands, Belgium and the British Isles' departing on either April 27 or 28, 2025, or the 'France, Portugal & Spain adventure' departing September 20, 2025. 

Support marine wildlife alongside ORCA

With several sailings departing in 2025, the marine wildlife-themed cruise with Ambassador Cruise Line will feature ORCA ocean conservationists onboard. 

This voyage is designed to support sea life population monitoring and the protection of marine animals. Through an educational programme, you'll learn about ocean conversation – as well as spotting whales and dolphins. 

There is a range of adults-only and family-friendly sailing to choose from – such as the 'Iberian multigenerational adventure' departing August 10, to the couple-friendly 'France, Portugal & Spain adventure' itinerary departing September 20, 2025. 

Keep up to date with us at World of Cruising to read the latest news and cruise inspiration. 

Related Cruises

British Isles Discovery
  • 12 Nights
  • Ambience
Springtime Fjords
  • 7 Nights
  • Ambience
Summertime Gardens of France & Holland
  • 7 Nights
  • Ambition

Read more about Ambassador Cruise Line

News

World of Cruising TV returns for second series
News

World of Cruising TV: take two
News

The rumour mill: What’s going on with Ambassador and Edinburgh?
News

Ambassador Cruise Line launches ‘Refer a friend’ scheme
Advice

Special guests at sea: Ambassador Cruise Line invites keynote speakers for special events
Ocean Cruising

Newly launched: take the whole family to the Balearics with Ambassador Cruise Line
News

The world awaits: Ambassador Cruise Line launches its first ever world cruise
News

Olympic gold medallist named Godmother of Ambassador Cruise Line's Ambition
Interviews

Star on board: Tim Vine
Offers & Deals

Save hundreds in Ambassador Cruise Line's latest sale - cheap drinks, cabins and cruises
View more articles

About Lucy Abbott

Lucy is a cruise journalist who has sailed on a variety of ships, from expedition to river – with her favourite being expedition cruising.

Lucy is interested in new sustainable ways to cruise as well as how cruising is becoming accessible for all.

She works together with Kaye Holland to keep the World of Cruising website up to date with all the latest cruise news.

View Lucy's profile