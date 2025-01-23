Ambassador Cruise Line announces line up of themed cruises

For 2025, guests can choose from an 80's themed cruise, a Supercraft cruise or an educational cruise on marine wildlife conservation – with prices starting from £559 per person.

This is the result of positive guest feedback on Ambassador's themed cruises in 2024.

Ambassador Cruise Line , the UK-based no-fly cruise line, will be offering a range of themed cruises in 2025.

Back to the 80's

Guests can sail back to the 80's on a four-night cruise departing in May 2025, with themed cabaret shows, quizzes, 80's-inspired menus, fancy-dress competitions and workout classes.

The Fizz – including Cheryl Baker, Jay Aston and Toyah Wilcox – will also perform onboard. The cruise itself will visit Zeebrugge in Belgium and Ijmuiden in the Netherlands.

You may also like:

Craft on your cruise

Ambassador is partnering with Supercraft Cruises for several sailings in 2025.

These cruises will feature a mix of interactive workshops – from jewellery making to personalised cards and notebooks. These workshops will be led by TV producer, author and actress, Julie Peasgood.

You can choose between the 'Hidden Gems of the Netherlands, Belgium and the British Isles' departing on either April 27 or 28, 2025, or the 'France, Portugal & Spain adventure' departing September 20, 2025.

Support marine wildlife alongside ORCA

With several sailings departing in 2025, the marine wildlife-themed cruise with Ambassador Cruise Line will feature ORCA ocean conservationists onboard.

This voyage is designed to support sea life population monitoring and the protection of marine animals. Through an educational programme, you'll learn about ocean conversation – as well as spotting whales and dolphins.

There is a range of adults-only and family-friendly sailing to choose from – such as the 'Iberian multigenerational adventure' departing August 10, to the couple-friendly 'France, Portugal & Spain adventure' itinerary departing September 20, 2025.

Keep up to date with us at World of Cruising to read the latest news and cruise inspiration.