Search for your ideal Cruise
Where would you like to go?
Departure month
Cruise type
Cruise line
Cruise news / Best cruise lines in the world for 2021 - from mega-ships to small cruisers
Best cruise lines main min
Credit: Seabourn/Disney

Best cruise lines in the world for 2021 - from mega-ships to small cruisers

Author: Harriet Mallinson

Published on:

Updated on:

Disney Cruise Line and Seabourn have been named two of the best ocean cruise lines in the world for 2021 in Travel + Leisure's annual World's Best Awards.

The best cruise lines right now have been unveiled by readers of the magazine.

The 2021 World's Best Awards for ocean cruises looked at mega-ships, large ships, mid-size ships and small ships.

Disney Cruise Line retained its number one spot as the best mega-ship ocean cruise line - ships that can carry 2,200 passengers or more.

The company was praised for its trips, how well it caters for families and its entertainment.

Related articles
Best cruise lines main min
Wildlife

Best cruise lines in the world for 2021 - from mega-ships to small cruisers
Norwegain main min
News

Norwegian Cruise Line celebrates its return to the Mediterranean
Po rules
News

P&O Cruises Covid restrictions: What rules are onboard? What you can & can't do
Travel insurance min 1
Advice and recommendation

Why doesn't travel insurance cover cruises? What you must do before you travel
N europe main min 1
Advice and recommendation

Northern Europe travel guide from the Baltics to the Fjords - where is best for you?
Antarctic main
Wildlife

My Antarctic adventures: Marine scientist shares his love of the White Continent
Luxury main min 1
Luxury

Your ultimate guide to luxury cruising: What to expect on luxury cruise ships
Ocean xmas main min
Advice and recommendation

Best Christmas-themed ocean cruises for 2021
Bruge smain min
Competitions

Win an all-inclusive three-night Virgin Voyages cruise for two on brand new ship to Bruges
Nautica main new
Ocean Cruising

Oceania Cruises ship: 'Better-than-new' Nautica completely revamped - full list of itineraries
View more articles

"We love the live entertainment, the food is always excellent, and we're fans of the cabin sizes and verandas," said one Travel + Leisure reader.

Cunard and Holland America Line came in second and third place respectively.

- READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Cunard -

Seabourn was named the best large-ship line for its luxurious offerings and "decadent onboard experience."

Large-ship ocean cruise lines have ships that can carry 600 to 2,199 passengers.

Seabourn ovation min 1
Seabourn was named the best large-ship line for its luxurious offerings. Credit: Seabourn

Those surveyed delighted in Seabourn's cabins, food and service.

"Undoubtedly the best cruise line ever," said a reader, who travelled aboard Seabourn Ovation, adding: "Great food, service, and large suites on small, intimate ships."

- READ MORE: Inaugural sailings on luxury expedition ship Seabourn Venture -

In second place was Viking Cruises, with Regent Seven Seas Cruises coming in third.

Windstar Cruises was crowned the best medium ocean cruise line - those that carry 250 to 599 passengers.

The line's top-quality food was highly acclaimed along with its service and sail-powered ships.

Windstar min
Windstar Cruises was crowned the best medium ocean cruise line. Credit: Windstar

"The fact that the ship cruises under sails nearly half of the time is special," said a reader who travelled on the Wind Surf. "It's a glorious and romantic way to see unique places."

Windstar was followed by Regent Seven Seas Cruises in second spot and Paul Gauguin Cruises in third.

- READ MORE: Your ultimate guide to luxury cruising: What to expect -

Quasar Expeditions won best small ocean cruise line, marking the fourth consecutive year the Galápagos Islands specialist has nabbed the top spot.

Quasar only boasts two ships but was lavished with praise. "Quasar exceeded all our expectations yet again on a very unique and charming ship," one said. Another commented: "The intimate ship size and staff attention make you feel as if you're the yacht owner."

Ponant and Crystal Cruises came in second and third place respectively in the category.

Crystal endeavour min
Crystal Cruises came third place in the best small ocean cruise line category. Credit: Crystal Cruises

The Top 10 Mega-ship Ocean Cruise Lines

1. Disney Cruise Line

2. Cunard

3. Holland America Line

4. Celebrity Cruises

5. Princess Cruises

6. Royal Caribbean International

7. Costa Cruises

8. Norwegian Cruise Line

9. Carnival Cruise Line

10. MSC Cruises

- READ MORE: The world's largest ocean cruise ships -

The Top 10 Large-ship Ocean Cruise Lines

1. Seabourn

2. Viking Cruises

3. Regent Seven Seas Cruises

4. Crystal Cruises

5. Silversea

6. Oceania Cruises

7. Cunard

8. Azamara

9. Holland America Line

10. Costa Cruises

Disney wish min
Disney Cruise Line retained its number one spot as the best mega-ship ocean cruise line. Credit: Disney

The Top 5 Midsize-ship Ocean Cruise Lines

1. Windstar Cruises

2. Regent Seven Seas Cruises

3. Paul Gauguin Cruises

4. Seabourn

5. Silversea

- READ MORE: Best Christmas-themed ocean cruises for 2021 -

The Top 10 Small-ship Ocean Cruise Lines

1. Quasar Expeditions

2. Ponant

3. Crystal Cruises

4. Lindblad Expeditions

5. Windstar Cruises

6. Silversea

7. SeaDream Yacht Club

8. Australis

9. Celebrity Cruises

10. Alaskan Dream Cruises

Disney Cruise Line Cruise Ships
A photo of the Disney Dream cruise ship

Disney Dream

340ft / 4000 guests
A photo of the Disney Fantasy cruise ship

Disney Fantasy

340ft / 5336 guests
A photo of the Disney Wonder cruise ship

Disney Wonder

293.8ft / 2700 guests
A photo of the Disney Magic cruise ship

Disney Magic

300ft / 2700 guests
Seabourn Cruise Ships
A photo of the Seabourn Quest cruise ship

Seabourn Quest

198ft / 450 guests
A photo of the Seabourn Sojourn cruise ship

Seabourn Sojourn

198ft / 450 guests
A photo of the Seabourn Ovation cruise ship

Seabourn Ovation

198ft / 604 guests
A photo of the Seabourn Odyssey cruise ship

Seabourn Odyssey

198ft / 450 guests
A photo of the Seabourn Encore cruise ship

Seabourn Encore

198ft / 604 guests
A photo of the Seabourn Venture cruise ship

Seabourn Venture

170ft / 264 guests
Windstar Cruises Cruise Ships
A photo of the Star Breeze cruise ship

Star Breeze

159ft / 312 guests
A photo of the Star Legend cruise ship

Star Legend

159ft / 312 guests
A photo of the Wind Spirit cruise ship

Wind Spirit

110ft / 148 guests
A photo of the Wind Star cruise ship

Wind Star

110ft / 148 guests
A photo of the Wind Surf cruise ship

Wind Surf

162ft / 342 guests
A photo of the Star Pride cruise ship

Star Pride

159ft / 312 guests
Related Cruises
GRATH - Athens - Acropolis from the City.jpg Photo

7-Day Ephesus & Greek Island Gems

  • 7 nights, departs on the 02 Oct 2021
  • Seabourn, Seabourn Ovation
  • Piraeus, Pátmos, Paphos, + 4 more
Cruise only from
£5,499 *pp

14-Day Wonders Of The Aegean

  • 14 nights, departs on the 02 Oct 2021
  • Seabourn, Seabourn Ovation
  • Piraeus, Pátmos, Paphos, + 10 more
Cruise only from
£8,999*pp

Delphi & Meteora: Grecian Treasures Cruise Tour

  • 7 nights, departs on the 02 Oct 2021
  • Windstar Cruises, Wind Star
  • Piraeus, Mykonos, Kusadasi, + 5 more
Cruise only from
£4,912*pp

Tahiti & the Tuamotu Islands

  • 10 nights, departs on the 06 Oct 2021
  • Windstar Cruises, Star Breeze
  • Papeete, Tahiti, Fakarava, Rangiroa, + 8 more
Cruise only from
£2,402*pp

Cote D'azur Glory

  • 8 nights, departs on the 23 Oct 2021
  • Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Explorer
  • Civitavecchia, Livorno, La Spezia, + 6 more
Cruise only from
£4,549*pp
View more