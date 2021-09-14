Disney Cruise Line and Seabourn have been named two of the best ocean cruise lines in the world for 2021 in Travel + Leisure's annual World's Best Awards.

The best cruise lines right now have been unveiled by readers of the magazine.

The 2021 World's Best Awards for ocean cruises looked at mega-ships, large ships, mid-size ships and small ships.

Disney Cruise Line retained its number one spot as the best mega-ship ocean cruise line - ships that can carry 2,200 passengers or more.

The company was praised for its trips, how well it caters for families and its entertainment.