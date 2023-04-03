Menu

Credit: Princess Cruises

Win a seven-night 'Comedy Stars' Scandinavian summer cruise with Princess Cruises Fancy exploring the beauty of Scandinavia this summer with Princess Cruises? We've teamed up with the line to give away a seven-night 'Comedy Stars' Scandinavian cruise for two onboard Sky Princess

Comedy fans are in for a treat this summer when Princess Cruises’ popular ocean ship Sky Princess sets sail for a 7-night no-fly voyage to northern Europe. Departing from Southampton on 1 July, this special ‘Comedy Stars’ cruise features live performances from comedy favourites Julian Clary, Paul Merton, Suki Webster and Ed Byrne. We’ve teamed up with Princess Cruises to offer you the chance to win two tickets for this very special sailing. The lucky winner and their companion will get to enjoy a 7-night ‘Comedy Stars’ cruise on Sky Princess, sharing a luxury Mini-Suite. The prize also includes the benefits of a Princess Plus all-inclusive fare with a daily drinks package, free wi-fi and gratuities.

Launched in 2019, Sky Princess is already a firm favourite with cruise lovers and you’ll find plenty to do on board, from dining in style at one of the ship’s many restaurants to enjoying high-class entertainment in the state-of-the-art theatres. Stars onboard Julian Clary began his comedy career more than 35 years ago and was soon given his own C4 show, Sticky Moments. Since then he has appeared on stage in Boy George’s Taboo and recently toured in Ronald Harwood’s famous play The Dresser. Julian is the author of several novels and an ongoing series for children, The Bolds. His latest memoir, The Lick of Love, was published in 2021. Paul Merton is a team captain on long-running TV favourite Have I Got News For You and a regular panellist on BBC Radio 4’s Just a Minute. In 2021 he filmed the first series of Motorhoming with Merton & Webster, co-presenting with his wife Suki. An actress and comedian, Suki Webster is also a founding member of the critically acclaimed ‘Paul Merton’s Impro Chums’ comedy troupe. Ed Byrne is a TV regular on hugely popular shows such as Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, Top Gear and QI. As a keen hillwalker and canoeist, he also contributes to The Great Outdoors magazine and has his own walking, talking podcast, Ed Venturing.

Enjoy a stunning Mini-Suite onboard Sky Princess. Credit: Princess Cruises

Port stops This cruise will take you to four of Scandinavia’s finest ports. Visitors always love Denmark’s stylish capital, Copenhagen – home of the famous Little Mermaid statue – and the nearby port of Nyhavn, where the harbour is lined with enticing cafés and quaint old homes. Equally compelling is Norway’s capital, Oslo, famous for its green spaces and world-class cultural attractions (don’t miss the Viking Ship Museum). Less well known but equally fascinating are Kristiansand – Norway’s sunniest spot – and Skagen in Denmark, a picturesque fishing town with a maritime history that reaches back to the early Middle Ages. Included in the prize • A Mini-Suite equipped with a smart TV, hairdryer, fridge and air-conditioning

• Princess® dining and entertainment

• MedallionClass® experience

• A Princess Plus all-inclusive package with daily drinks up to $15 each and an unlimited juice bar

• Daily crew appreciation

• Complimentary wi-fi

• Premium desserts

• Two fitness classes per cruise

