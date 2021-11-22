Credit: Shutterstock

Hawaii cruises cancelled - which other countries have banned ships? Hawaii cruises have been banned due to the increased spread of COVID-19, with cruisers unable to sail there until 2022. Which other countries have banned cruise ships?

Hawaii cruises have been popular for years thanks to the state's beautiful beaches, mountainous landscapes and warm and friendly locals. Cruise enthusiasts have been looking forward to getting back on cruises with Hawaii on their itineraries, but due to COVID-19 this has been difficult. Unfortunately, cruisers found out this week that they will not be able to return to Hawaii via cruise ship as soon as they would like to. The public information officer for the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) explained the ruling: “Currently, the earliest resumption of cruises to Hawaii would be January of 2022. "While no firm date is currently set, HDOT, in coordination with the various State, Federal, and Local entities, is focused on the safest possible resumption of cruises.”

Related articles

For many travellers, this news is a major blow as many cruise lines have had itineraries that included Hawaiian destinations. Viking has been forced to cancel two sailings to Hawaii this December. - READ MORE: From Hawaii to Memphis, America’s top cruise destinations - The Hawaiian destinations have been replaced with trips to Mexico. But those who booked their cruise because of the Hawaiian destinations had some options; guests could choose to receive onboard credit, the option to change to an alternative cruise or get a full refund.

Cruisers found out this week that they will not be able to return to Hawaii via cruise ship as soon as they would like to. Credit: Shutterstock

Viking Cruise Line executive vice president, Richard Marnell explained his thoughts on the subject to Travel Off Path: “While restrictions have been eased in most destinations around the world, the impacts of the pandemic continue to make cruise travel particularly complicated in some specific locations. "When we developed our Hawaiian Island Sojourn voyage, travel to Hawaii was possible.” - READ MORE: Viking reveals brand new expedition cruises to Americas for summer 2023 - Unicruise Line is another cruise line that has been impacted by this decision to pause Hawaiian cruise travel. It is hoped that cruises to Hawaii will be back soon!

South Asian country Sri Lanka will not allow cruise passengers in the country. Credit: Shutterstock

Which other countries have banned cruises? Hawaii is not the only region that has banned cruises due to COVID-19. South Asian country Sri Lanka will not allow cruise passengers in the country. - READ MORE: MSC Cruises reveals two ships will now sail World Cruise 2023 - The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) website states: "Cruise ship passengers will not be allowed to disembark in the country, including for temporary shore visits.” This ban is from March 22, 2020, when the government said that passenger ships were no longer permitted in the country because of the virus. Canada has also extended a ban on cruise ships until early 2022.

Canada has also extended a ban on cruise ships until early 2022. Credit: Shutterstock

The cruise ban, which was extended until February 28, 2022, applies to all cruise vessels that carry more than 100 people. The ban was set in March 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic, and was meant to expire February 28, 2021, until the government renewed it. - READ MORE: Europe & North America with Oceania Cruises - The Canadian Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra explained the country’s decision in a statement: "As Canadians continue to do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, our government continues to work hard to ensure Canada's transportation system remains safe.” "Temporary prohibitions to cruise vessels and pleasure craft are essential to continue to protect the most vulnerable among our communities and avoid overwhelming our health care systems. This is the right and responsible thing to do."