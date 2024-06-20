Riviera Travel waives single supplement on select 2024 yacht sailings
The river cruise and tour operator is boosting its solo offering by scrapping single supplements
Riviera Travel is dropping the single supplement on 10 per cent of cabins across five yacht cruises departing this year.
The operator will offer the additional cabins to solo travellers, at no additional cost, for select departures from July to October.
The move marks the first time Riviera Travel has removed the single supplement on the following itineraries: Split, Dubrovnik & the Splendours of Dalmatia, departing July 9 with fares from £2,049 per person; Dubrovnik, Split & Jewels of the Dalmatian Coast, departing July 25 with fares from £1,999 per person; Split, Rab & Undiscovered Islands of the North, departing September 29 and costing from £2,099 per person; Split, Zadar & Secrets of the North, departing October 3 and priced from £1,949 per person; and Venice, Split & Treasures of the North, departing October 12 with fares from £2,649 per person.
Will Sarson, head of product cruising and long haul at Riviera Travel, said: “Our yacht cruises take guests on a journey through stunning destinations in the intimate, luxurious atmosphere that only small ships can provide.
"By removing the single supplement on selected dates on some of our most popular 2024 itineraries, we are ensuring more people can experience the wonderful ports of call on offer.”
Riviera Travel waives single supplement on select 2024 yacht sailings
Heritage evicted: SS United States ordered to leave berth by September
Voting now open for the 2024 Wave Awards
What’s on the web
Keel laying ceremony held for Celebrity Xcel
Edwina Lonsdale on why you should book a premium suite
Cunard reports booking surge after Queen Anne launch
Brilliant Lady to launch from New York in September 2025
Chief art curator Mariangela Capuzzo on new ship, Silver Nova
Win a personalised cruise map from The Cruise Maps
Follow us on socials
Burgundy, the River Rhone and Provence River Cruise - MS Lord Byron
- 7 nights, departs on the 02 Jun 2025
- Riviera Travel, MS Lord Byron
- Lyon , Lyon , Chalon-sur-Saône + 5 more
The Blue Danube River Cruise - MS William Wordsworth
- 7 nights, departs on the 16 May 2025
- Riviera Travel, MS William Wordsworth
- Budapest, Esztergom, Bratislava, + 5 more
Split, Rab and Undiscovered Islands of the North Yacht Cruise - MS Il Mare
- 7 nights, departs on the 25 May 2025
- Riviera Travel, MS II Mare
- Split, Trogir, Zadar, + 5 more
Highlights of the Douro Valley & Salamanca River Cruise - MS Riviera Rose
- 7 nights, departs on the 02 Sep 2025
- Riviera Travel, MS Riviera Rose
- Porto, Régua, Figueira de Castelo Rodrigo, + 5 more
Split, Hvar and the Delights of Dalmatia Yacht Cruise - MS Mendula
- 7 nights, departs on the 13 Sep 2025
- Riviera Travel, MS Mendula
- Split, Brač Island, Jelsa, + 5 more