Riviera Travel waives single supplement on select 2024 yacht sailings

The river cruise and tour operator is boosting its solo offering by scrapping single supplements

Riviera Travel is dropping the single supplement on 10 per cent of cabins across five yacht cruises departing this year.

The operator will offer the additional cabins to solo travellers, at no additional cost, for select departures from July to October.

The move marks the first time Riviera Travel has removed the single supplement on the following itineraries: Split, Dubrovnik & the Splendours of Dalmatia, departing July 9 with fares from £2,049 per person; Dubrovnik, Split & Jewels of the Dalmatian Coast, departing July 25 with fares from £1,999 per person; Split, Rab & Undiscovered Islands of the North, departing September 29 and costing from £2,099 per person; Split, Zadar & Secrets of the North, departing October 3 and priced from £1,949 per person; and Venice, Split & Treasures of the North, departing October 12 with fares from £2,649 per person.

Will Sarson, head of product cruising and long haul at Riviera Travel, said: “Our yacht cruises take guests on a journey through stunning destinations in the intimate, luxurious atmosphere that only small ships can provide.

"By removing the single supplement on selected dates on some of our most popular 2024 itineraries, we are ensuring more people can experience the wonderful ports of call on offer.”

