Riviera Travel is dropping the single supplement on 10 per cent of cabins across five yacht cruises departing this year.



The operator will offer the additional cabins to solo travellers, at no additional cost, for select departures from July to October.



The move marks the first time Riviera Travel has removed the single supplement on the following itineraries: Split, Dubrovnik & the Splendours of Dalmatia, departing July 9 with fares from £2,049 per person; Dubrovnik, Split & Jewels of the Dalmatian Coast, departing July 25 with fares from £1,999 per person; Split, Rab & Undiscovered Islands of the North, departing September 29 and costing from £2,099 per person; Split, Zadar & Secrets of the North, departing October 3 and priced from £1,949 per person; and Venice, Split & Treasures of the North, departing October 12 with fares from £2,649 per person.

