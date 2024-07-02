Sail Croatia adds two more ships to its fleet
The line is adding two small ships to its ‘Elegance’ fleet for summer 2025
The line is adding an additional small ship, the 36-passenger MS Romantic Star, to its Elegance fleet for 2025.
The 47 metre Romantic Star was built in 2016 and can accommodate 36 passengers in 18 ensuite cabins.
The ship will run 26 departures on a variety of itineraries between Split and Dubrovnik, including several wine and world heritage-themed departures.
A seven-night round trip sailing from Split starts at £1,659 per person for a lower deck cabin departing on April 20, 2025, excluding flights.
Additionally MS Katarina, currently in her first season operating as a Sail Croatia ‘Explorer’ ship, will move across and operate under the Elegance banner next year.
The changes bring Sail Croatia’s Elegance fleet to five luxury small ships. This will see the number of departures rise by 60 per cent over this year to 119.
Co-founder and director of Sail Croatia, Helle Seuren, said: “Our most luxurious ships operate on Elegance Cruises. These cruises are aimed at couples and mature travellers looking to experience an authentic side of Croatia.
“The addition of two new ships complements our existing Elegance fleet, and I have no doubt they will prove a popular choice for 2025.
“Katarina has already made a strong debut on our Explorer Cruises this year, with guests marvelling at her luxurious furnishings and high customer service standards onboard.”
