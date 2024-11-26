There are few better ways to explore Alaska than by ship. Credit: Shutterstock

Discover the Last Frontier with Virgin Voyages America’s northernmost and largest state is best explored by sea and Brilliant Lady, the newest ship in Virgin's fleet, will offer 17 voyages to Alaska between May and September 2026

Brilliant Lady, the newest ship in Sir Richard Branson’s adult-only fleet, will sail seven to 12-night routes from Seattle and Vancouver to the Great Land between May and September, 2026 – offering guests the chance to witness wildlife such as seals, bald eagles, and humpback whales.



And, with 86 per cent of Brilliant Lady's cabins featuring balconies with hand-woven hammocks, passengers will have plenty of opportunities to savour the stunning Alaskan scenery – think cascading waterfalls, magnificent, blue-white glaciers, and lichen-draped forests.



Dining and entertainment venues including food hall The Galley – with its floor-to-ceiling windows – and The Athletic Club and The Dock, with their inviting daybeds, provide further vantage points.



Ports of call on Brilliant Lady’s Alaska itineraries include Ketchikan – famed for its commercial salmon fishing and indigenous Haida and Tlingit heritage – and Sitka, once part of Russia. The Russians arrived in Sitka in 1741 but, after 125 years, sold Alaska to America for a mere $7.2 million – a decision they must have regretted when gold and oil were later discovered.

Stroll along Ketchikan's Creek Street – a colourful boardwalk built on stilts that was once a red light district. Credit: Shutterstock

The ship will also sail Tracy Arm Fjord, an immense fjord, just south of Juneau, that has arguably some of Alaska’s best scenery.



Shore excursions on offer include whale watching, salmon fishing, glacier trekking, lumberjack shows and dog sledding to help ensure full holiday bragging rights.



Then, after a day of adventure-filled excursions, wrap up in a cosy blanket on your private balcony with a hot chocolate and watch the scenic drama – snow-capped mountains, forests, and turquoise-tinted icebergs – unfold.



Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages, told World of Cruising: "We have incredibly high repeat rates, so our Sailors are always challenging us to seek new horizons; they always want to know 'where else can we sail with Virgin?



"This brand is charting new paths, and the sold-out response to our Front(ier) of the Line passes earlier this year showed us just how sought after our Alaskan itineraries are."

Itineraries are now on sale to the general public. And, should you need an extra incentive to book a Brilliant Lady cruise to the Great Land, for a limited time only the line is offering passengers 80 percent off the second passenger in their cabin.



Additionally, the adult-only line is handing out $300 in complimentary drinks per cabin. For itineraries of four to five nights, you’ll receive a $100 drink credit while it’s $200 in free drinks on itineraries of six to eight nights and a $300 bar tab on itineraries of nine nights or longer.



Virgin Voyages’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday cruise deal is valid on all cruises from now through 2026 but to take advantage of this offer, you’ll need to book by December 3, 2024.



Virgin Voyages delivers the ultimate cruises for adults. Credit: Virgin Voyages

