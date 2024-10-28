Cruise news / New reality TV show to be filmed on Virgin Voyages ship
Virgin Voyages will launch its fourth ship, Brilliant Lady, from New York. Credit: Virgin Voyages

New reality TV show to be filmed on Virgin Voyages ship

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

Sir Richard Branson’s adults-only cruise line is creating a reality murder mystery show

Virgin Voyages has partnered with two creative agencies, SuperBloom and Purveyors of Pop – the production company behind reality franchises such as Real Housewives, Ex on The Beach and Married To Medicine – to launch a new reality television show that will be filmed onboard Brilliant Lady as it sails the Mediterranean.

Billed as the ‘ultimate whodunnit’, Mystery Voyage will see a group of travellers, including former reality stars and other familiar faces from television discover jewellery heists, stolen artwork, kidnaps and a murder plot and collaborate and compete to assemble crews to solve crimes each week.

The show’s producers said: “With new information surfacing weekly, alliances may form, but the sleuths will soon learn that trusting anyone becomes impossible.”

Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, said: “I’ve always loved solving problems and puzzles, and have been known to be up for a game of chess.

“Solving a good mystery is much like that, and with our beautiful Lady ships as the film set, we’re bringing that romantic, mysterious, Hollywood feel to the high seas.”

Producers are currently casting for the series, which is slated to air in September 2025 – the same month that Brilliant Lady launches.

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile
