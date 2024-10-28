Virgin Voyages has partnered with two creative agencies, SuperBloom and Purveyors of Pop – the production company behind reality franchises such as Real Housewives, Ex on The Beach and Married To Medicine – to launch a new reality television show that will be filmed onboard Brilliant Lady as it sails the Mediterranean.



Billed as the ‘ultimate whodunnit’, Mystery Voyage will see a group of travellers, including former reality stars and other familiar faces from television discover jewellery heists, stolen artwork, kidnaps and a murder plot and collaborate and compete to assemble crews to solve crimes each week.



The show’s producers said: “With new information surfacing weekly, alliances may form, but the sleuths will soon learn that trusting anyone becomes impossible.”

