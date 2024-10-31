Virgin Voyage’s newest ship Brilliant Lady will sail seven to 12-night routes from Seattle and Vancouver between May and September. Ports of call include Ketchikan and Sitka and the ship will also sail Tracy Arm Fjord. Shore excursions offered include whale watching, salmon fishing, glacier trekking, lumberjack shows and dog sledding. Presale for Alaska routes opens today (October 31) with general sale launching on November 13. Virgin Voyages’ CEO Nirmal Saverimuttu said: “We have incredibly high repeat rates, so our Sailors are always challenging us to seek new horizons; they always want to know ‘where else can we sail with Virgin?’

“This brand is charting new paths, and the sold-out response to our Front(ier) of the Line passes earlier this year showed us just how sought after our Alaskan itineraries are. We continue to reach for the high seas with our itineraries, with Brilliant Lady being no exception.



“Soon our sailors can visit one of the world’s most incredible destinations on the No. 1 cruise line, all while enjoying new and exciting artists, chefs and musicians that bring the Virgin vibe.”



Brilliant Lady will debut in September 2025 and offer voyages from New York, Miami, Los Angeles and Seattle as well as a 16-night sailing through the Panama Canal.

