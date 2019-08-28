From the scholarly gloom of the library we step out on to a wide terrace with glorious views of the valley below, where steeply terraced vines melt into medieval villages, the green expanses punctuated by brilliant splashes of scarlet geraniums.

Our next port of call is Durnstein where, at Kuenring Castle, Richard the Lionhearrt was imprisoned and held to ransom on his way home from the Crusades.

The specialities of the Wachau are wine and apricots. From these, locals make a powerful, flavoursome brandy. There are any number of shops to sample both. For those who prefer exertion to indulgence, Durnstein also offers a range of cycling routes through the valley.

The afternoon brings a change in our mode of transport. The Imperator, or Majestic Imperator Train de Luxe to give his full title. The Imperator is Belle Epoque elegance on rails. It conveys us into the heart of one of Europe’s most elegant cities.

The best sights

Though it was once the capital of a great empire, Vienna is surprisingly compact. All the famous sights- the Stephansdom cathedral, Opera house, and Spanish Riding School are within the Ring, the city’s ring road. All of this grand architecture are enough to bring on severe palace fatigue.