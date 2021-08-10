New Ambassador Cruise Line unveils 20% off cruise holidays for 2022 and 2023
Ambassador Cruise Line is launching next year and is hotly anticipated as the newest British cruise line on the scene in over 10 years.
Ambassador Cruise Line this week unveiled exciting new offers ahead of its 2022 sailings.
The company revealed its special Early Saver Fares and Ambassador Fares to tempt holidaymakers onboard and help them save money on 2022 and 2023 sailings.
Travellers will be able to enjoy up to a whopping 20 percent off thanks to the latest deals.
This is what you need to know.
New Ambassador Cruise Line unveils 20% off cruise holidays for 2022 and 2023
'That will keep the girls in' - Jane McDonald reveals 'extreme underwear' for Alaska cruise
Indulge in the ultimate exclusive dinner party experience at Privée with Oceania Cruises
P&O Cruises: New ship Iona sails 'momentous' maiden voyage - what's onboard?
Do cruise ships require masks? Full list of major cruise lines' face mask rules
Virgin Voyages makes maiden voyage - what's onboard cruise ship Scarlet Lady?
Eighties icon Martin Fry on bringing cruisers the chance to 'dance & romance' this summer
Germany & Norway added to Green List but Mexico goes Red - what does it mean for cruises?
LIVE: Latest travel advice & traffic light updates for most popular holiday destinations
Royal Caribbean extends UK cruises on Anthem of the Seas - what's onboard?
Ambassador Cruise Line deals and offers
Guests booking the Early Saver Fare will enjoy up to 20 percent off Full Fares on cruises setting sail up to 2023.
Guests can also make the most of the Ambassador Fares.
This not only includes the up to 20 percent discount on Full Fares but also the top Ambassador Expedition Drinks Package (discounted by 10 percent).
- READ MORE: Ambassador Cruise Line boss on Ambience's community, 'luxury' space and no 'gimmicks' -
Other inclusions:
- Premium wines and drinks from the bar, premium teas & speciality coffees throughout their time onboard cruise ship Ambience
- All gratuities and service charges
- Guaranteed first or second dinner sitting (excludes table size)
- Priority selection for cabin upgrades (subject to availability)
There are heaps of Ambassador cruises scheduled for 2022 and 2023 for which holidaymakers can take advantage of the offers.
Ambassador Cruise Line itineraries
A Taste of Fjordland
10 April, 2022
Departure port: London Tilbury
Ambassador Cruise Line delights in welcoming travellers on the six-night A Taste of Fjordland cruise to experience Norway and the magnificent Fjords that will take guests breath away – and not just because of the crystal-clear air.
Those onboard Ambience will visit Haugesund, a charming waterfront town with stunning fjords followed by exciting stops in Flam, an unspoilt postcard village that can trace its history back to the fourteenth- century. Finally, guests will dock in Bergen, Norway’s second city to enjoy the colourful and dramatic architecture of Bryggen.
Prices start at £539pp (Early Saves Fare) for a Standard Twin room (saving up to 15 percent). Ambassador Fares start from £728pp for a Standard Twin room.
Canaries, Madeira and Morocco Winter Sun
24 November, 2022
Departure port: London Tilbury
Leave the winter blues behind as you sail south across azure seas to the warmth and charm of Europe’s furthest fringes on this 15-night Canaries, Madeira & Morocco Winter Sun cruise. Along the way, experience bustling harbours, colourful markets and charming hillside valleys in Madeira and the subtropical Canary Islands before a visit to the fabled Casablanca in Morocco. Here, you will discover a hidden world of beautiful mosques and lively street bazaars.
Prices start at £1,039pp (Early Saver Fare) for a Standard Twin room (saving up to 20%). Ambassador Fares start from £1,511pp for a Standard Twin room.
Iceland's Land of the Northern Lights
23 March, 2023
Departure port: London Tilbury
Guests can set sail on Ambassador Cruise Line’s first ship Ambience, on the 11-night Iceland’s Land of the Northern Lights cruise. This Icelandic adventure is a delightful journey to Reykjavik to see the legendary Northern Lights. As one of the world’s most famous phenomena, the Aurora Borealis is a bucket list item for any intrepid traveller. Swathes of green and pink illuminate the night skies in this other-worldly experience.
Prices start at £799pp (Early Saver Fare) for a Standard Twin room (saving up to 15%). Ambassador Fares start from £1,145pp for a Standard Twin room.
What’s included in the Ambassador Cruise Line Fare:
- Flexible cancellation policies
- Comfortable accommodation in your chosen cabin category
- Sumptuous full board cuisine (breakfast, luncheon, afternoon tea, dinner)
- Captain’s Welcome & Farewell cocktail party
- Captain’s Gala Dinner and Baked Alaska Parade
- Informative guest speakers
- A wide range of entertainment, including evening shows, plays, cabarets, live music & classical interludes
- Daytime activities, quizzes, dance classes and outside deck games
- Range of fitness, dance and wellness classes
- Use of gym, swimming pools and hot tubs
- Spa access
- Porterage of luggage between the port and cabin.
- All port taxes, fees and charges
UK and Ireland
The United Kingdom and Ireland offer something for every type of traveller. The UK, an island…Read more
Northern Europe
When most people think of travelling to Europe, they immediately think of countries such as Italy,…Read more
Western Mediterranean and Atlantic
The Mediterranean has always been one of the most popular cruise destinations (and was even voted…Read more
Eastern Mediterranean
There’s no cruise destination quite like the Mediterranean. Nowhere else in the world allows you to…Read more
Africa
Africa is a vast, beautiful and diverse continent. It has been influenced by many different…Read more
Caribbean
From high mountain peaks to shimmering reefs, spicy salsa rhythms to deep rolling reggae, pirate…Read more
Alaska
Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The…Read more
Far East
Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The…Read more
North America and Canada
There are few regions in the world that offer the diverse range of experiences found in North…Read more
Antarctica
The continent of Antarctica is a glacial world of glistening icebergs and frosty mountain peaks.…Read more
Grand Black Sea & Mediterranean
- 32 nights, departs on the 14 Apr 2023
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Tilbury, Leixões, Cádiz, + 12 more
Cuba & Treasures of the Caribbean
- 42 nights, departs on the 05 Jan 2023
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Tilbury, Leixões, Funchal, Madeira, + 14 more
Arctic Voyage to Greenland & Iceland
- 21 nights, departs on the 21 Jun 2022
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Tilbury, Reykjavík, Qaqortoq (Julianehaab), + 7 more
Land of Ice & Fire
- 14 nights, departs on the 07 Jun 2022
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Tilbury, Tórshavn, Reykjavík, + 7 more
Autumn Fjordland
- 7 nights, departs on the 16 Oct 2022
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Tilbury, Eidfjord, Bergen, + 3 more