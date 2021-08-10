New Ambassador Cruise Line unveils 20% off cruise holidays for 2022 and 2023 Ambassador Cruise Line is launching next year and is hotly anticipated as the newest British cruise line on the scene in over 10 years.

Ambassador Cruise Line this week unveiled exciting new offers ahead of its 2022 sailings. The company revealed its special Early Saver Fares and Ambassador Fares to tempt holidaymakers onboard and help them save money on 2022 and 2023 sailings. Travellers will be able to enjoy up to a whopping 20 percent off thanks to the latest deals. This is what you need to know.

Ambassador Cruise Line deals and offers Guests booking the Early Saver Fare will enjoy up to 20 percent off Full Fares on cruises setting sail up to 2023. Guests can also make the most of the Ambassador Fares. This not only includes the up to 20 percent discount on Full Fares but also the top Ambassador Expedition Drinks Package (discounted by 10 percent). - READ MORE: Ambassador Cruise Line boss on Ambience's community, 'luxury' space and no 'gimmicks' - Other inclusions: Premium wines and drinks from the bar, premium teas & speciality coffees throughout their time onboard cruise ship Ambience

All gratuities and service charges

Guaranteed first or second dinner sitting (excludes table size)

Priority selection for cabin upgrades (subject to availability)

Cruise holidays: Guests booking the Early Saver Fare will enjoy up to 20 percent off Full Fares. Credit: Shutterstock

There are heaps of Ambassador cruises scheduled for 2022 and 2023 for which holidaymakers can take advantage of the offers. Ambassador Cruise Line itineraries A Taste of Fjordland 10 April, 2022 Departure port: London Tilbury Ambassador Cruise Line delights in welcoming travellers on the six-night A Taste of Fjordland cruise to experience Norway and the magnificent Fjords that will take guests breath away – and not just because of the crystal-clear air. Those onboard Ambience will visit Haugesund, a charming waterfront town with stunning fjords followed by exciting stops in Flam, an unspoilt postcard village that can trace its history back to the fourteenth- century. Finally, guests will dock in Bergen, Norway’s second city to enjoy the colourful and dramatic architecture of Bryggen. Prices start at £539pp (Early Saves Fare) for a Standard Twin room (saving up to 15 percent). Ambassador Fares start from £728pp for a Standard Twin room.

Ambassador's six-night A Taste of Fjordland cruise takes guests to Bryggen. Credit: Shutterstock

Canaries, Madeira and Morocco Winter Sun 24 November, 2022 Departure port: London Tilbury Leave the winter blues behind as you sail south across azure seas to the warmth and charm of Europe’s furthest fringes on this 15-night Canaries, Madeira & Morocco Winter Sun cruise. Along the way, experience bustling harbours, colourful markets and charming hillside valleys in Madeira and the subtropical Canary Islands before a visit to the fabled Casablanca in Morocco. Here, you will discover a hidden world of beautiful mosques and lively street bazaars. Prices start at £1,039pp (Early Saver Fare) for a Standard Twin room (saving up to 20%). Ambassador Fares start from £1,511pp for a Standard Twin room. Iceland's Land of the Northern Lights 23 March, 2023 Departure port: London Tilbury Guests can set sail on Ambassador Cruise Line’s first ship Ambience, on the 11-night Iceland’s Land of the Northern Lights cruise. This Icelandic adventure is a delightful journey to Reykjavik to see the legendary Northern Lights. As one of the world’s most famous phenomena, the Aurora Borealis is a bucket list item for any intrepid traveller. Swathes of green and pink illuminate the night skies in this other-worldly experience. Prices start at £799pp (Early Saver Fare) for a Standard Twin room (saving up to 15%). Ambassador Fares start from £1,145pp for a Standard Twin room.

Ambassador guests can see the Northern Lights on the Ieland’s Land of the Northern Lights cruise. Credit: Shutterstock

What’s included in the Ambassador Cruise Line Fare: Flexible cancellation policies

Comfortable accommodation in your chosen cabin category

Sumptuous full board cuisine (breakfast, luncheon, afternoon tea, dinner)

Captain’s Welcome & Farewell cocktail party

Captain’s Gala Dinner and Baked Alaska Parade

Informative guest speakers

A wide range of entertainment, including evening shows, plays, cabarets, live music & classical interludes

Daytime activities, quizzes, dance classes and outside deck games

Range of fitness, dance and wellness classes

Use of gym, swimming pools and hot tubs

Spa access

Porterage of luggage between the port and cabin.

All port taxes, fees and charges