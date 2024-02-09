The US domestic operator American Cruise Lines is launching a new itinerary from the nation's capital

Starting in spring 2024, the line’s new American Revolution itinerary will depart from The Wharf in Washington DC and sail the Chesapeake Bay, Potomac River and York River. Ports of call include Annapolis, Norfolk and Mount Vernon as well as the ‘Historic Triangle’ of Williamsburg, Yorktown, and Jamestown. The 10-night cruises will take place onboard ​​the 170-passenger American Constitution and the 100-passenger American Glory, with the first sailing departing on March 26, 2024.

The company became the first to to dock in the US capital in more than 60 years in 2018.

Cruise-only rates start at £4,850 per person including a discount of £1,100 on selected spring dates.



The price includes daily excursions and entertainment, all meals and beverages including beer and wine with lunch and dinner and a daily cocktail hour, wi-fi, gratuities and port charges.



Business development director Melissa Young said: “We are thrilled to offer our American Revolution cruises roundtrip from DC this year.



“All across the country, we offer cruises and experiences no one else offers, from our small ships docking in DC to new ships exploring the country’s National Parks.

“American’s small US ships offer guests opportunities to visit ports of call inaccessible by larger ships, plus itineraries that are the only cruises of their kind on the market and sailing fully in the USA throughout.

“The American Revolution cruises are a testament to what is only possible with American’s extraordinary fleet.”

