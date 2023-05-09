A cruise port guide to Liverpool
Liverpool is in the spotlight having successfully hosted the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Here’s what the Merseyside maritime city has to offer cruise goers…
LIVERPOOL CRUISE TERMINAL
The Three Graces dominate the view on the waterfront where passengers disembark straight into Albert Dock and the city, with museums, restaurants and bars plus lots of history on The Beatles.
Used by: Cruise lines including Cunard, Norwegian, Azamara, Viking, Silversea, Fred Olsen, and Saga
How to get there
Car: Leave M6 at Junction 21a and take the M62 towards Liverpool City Centre. Follow the brown signs for Liverpool and/or Waterfront and The Liver Building. Passengers should make arrangements directly with their cruise line operator for parking.
Train: Lime Street Station is Liverpool’s mainline station with trains to and from Manchester, London, Scotland. The cruise terminal is a 20-minute walk from Lime Street or five minutes by taxi. Visit nationalrail.co.uk.
WHAT TO DO
Book a Beatles tour
One must when in Merseyside, is to take a tour of Beatles-based attractions in the band's hometown. The best is arguably The Beatles Story on Albert Dock.
Wheely great
If you've got a head for heights, the 60m Wheel of Liverpool showcases panoramic views across the county as far as the Welsh mountains. Positioned on the piazza directly outside the ECHO Arena on Liverpool’s historic waterfront, it includes 42 fully enclosed and air-conditioned capsules.
Football fever
Fans of the beautiful game will be in seventh heaven for English football's powerhouse has always been Merseyside – home to both Everton and Liverpool FC. A stadium dispute in 1892 lead Everton to leave their home ground Anfield for nearby Goodison Park, prompting Anfield owner John Houlding to form Liverpool in retaliation. The two clubs have been sniping at each other across dividing Stanley Park ever since.
On the river
If you’re not a fan of football, why not sign up for a River Explorer Cruise and see the city’s most iconic sights from the world-famous Mersey Ferry (viewing Liverpool from the back of a bus won't cut it). Guided by expert commentary throughout the 50-minute trip, the River Explorer Cruise offers stunning views of the city's famous skyline. As you relax and take in the views, you'll be captivated as the rich and fascinating history of this UNESCO World Heritage site unfolds before you. Book online here.
Best bites
Fancy a pint? Make a pitt stop at The Philarmonic Dining Rooms. Lovingly referred to by locals as 'The Phil', this art-deco drinking den was a favourite haunt of John Lennon before The Beatles hit the big time. The music legend once famously complained that the price of fame was "not being able to have a pint in The Phil". John's complaints are justified: The Phil is the kind of place you wished you lived around the corner from. Bartenders call out to you like they know you, and it's easy to get drawn into conversation here with everybody wanting to know what you're up-to that day.
Dance your socks off at Cavern Club
No self-respecting music lover can come to Liverpool and not spend at least one evening at the Cavern Club. Originally opened by Alan Synter as a jazz club back in 1957, The Beatles made their debut here on February 9, 1961 and played nearly 300 times at the club. The original Beatles may no longer be around, but a rota of top notch tribute acts perform nightly under the world famous club's burnt brick arches and will ensure that you end the night swaying with strangers to Hey Jude... One caveat: ditch the jeans and dress up. Less is definitely not more in Liverpool.
Museum mania
Pop fans will want to pay a visit to the northern musical powerhouse if only to visit the to the British Museum Experience on Liverpool's waterfront. Expect to see exhibits including Noel Gallagher's Union Jack guitar and David Bowie's make-up smeared Ziggy Stardust costumes. Then head across the road to check out Tate Liverpool, on Albert Dock where, until September 24, 2023 you can take a fresh look at JMW Turner in a new exhibition Dark Waters.
WHERE TO STAY
Titanic Hotel Liverpool, Regent Road,L3 0AN. Rooms from £85.
Crowne Plaza Liverpool - John Lennon Airport, Speke Boulevard, Liverpool L24 8QD. Rooms from £79.
Words: Lesley Bellew and Kaye Holland
