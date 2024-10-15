Average cruise passenger age drops by 11 years
New survey finds that the average age of a cruise passenger has declined since 2019
The study, which was conducted by cruise specialist cruise.co.uk and analysed almost 500,000 passengers, showed that for bookings made to date in 2024 the average age is 55 years old, compared to 66 years old in 2019.
Factors attributed to the decrease include the growing trend for multi-generational travel and the holiday type’s growing appeal to younger audiences, driven by new ships featuring family-friendly attractions and itineraries showcasing more diverse destinations.
In similar findings, Cruise.co.uk’s online-only sister company, Seascanner, has also seen a decrease in their average booking age, with passengers booked in 2024 to date averaging 42 years – three years younger than bookings seen in 2022.
Tony Andrews, managing director of cruise.co.uk, said: “These findings are clear evidence of cruise’s growing appeal to a wider audience.
“As new ships and itineraries emerge, passengers of all ages are discovering that a holiday at sea offers a host of one-of-a-kind experiences, both onboard and ashore, with activities designed to appeal to all tastes. When coupled with unbeatable value for money, it really does make cruise the go-to getaway for more people than ever before.”