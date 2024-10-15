The study, which was conducted by cruise specialist cruise.co.uk and analysed almost 500,000 passengers, showed that for bookings made to date in 2024 the average age is 55 years old, compared to 66 years old in 2019.



Factors attributed to the decrease include the growing trend for multi-generational travel and the holiday type’s growing appeal to younger audiences, driven by new ships featuring family-friendly attractions and itineraries showcasing more diverse destinations.

In similar findings, Cruise.co.uk’s online-only sister company, Seascanner, has also seen a decrease in their average booking age, with passengers booked in 2024 to date averaging 42 years – three years younger than bookings seen in 2022.

