Black Friday: Our pick of Ambassador Cruise Line itineraries with complimentary bonus perks
Ambassador Cruise Line’s flash sale offers guests the chance to experience the full 'Ambassador Explorer Package' for no additional cost. We pick our top five itineraries to choose from.
Launching off the heels of the pandemic, Britain’s newest entrant to the cruise scene is tempting cruisers to head aboard for phenomenal itineraries, a classic British atmosphere, and eye-turning savings.
Specialising in delivering no-fly itineraries with departures from port cities across the UK, Ambassador Cruise Line makes the full cruise experience a pleasure from start to finish, and to sweeten the deal even more, the line’s Black Friday sale offers guests a complimentary “Ambassador Explorer Package”, worth £33 per night.
The bumper package of onboard perks includes all gratuities and service charges, so you don’t have to worry about what the “right amount” is… a difficult question to answer when the service is so good.
You’ll also enjoy unlimited non-alcoholic beverages (including your favourite fizzy drinks) as well as house wines and house brands from the bar list. If you’re eying up a premium beverage, such as a cocktail, you’ll only pay half price in any bar on board.
The great news is that you can avail of this generous offer on any itinerary in the 2023/24 season, except the Grand Round the World 2024 sailing, so the choices are vast. Or if you do fancy the Grand Round the World Cruise, they are offering free gratuities on the full sailing of 120 nights – yes FREE gratuities that is a saving of £600!
You can also upgrade to their top premium drinks package including Wi-Fi from just £15 per person, per day on any 23-24 sailing.
Don’t miss the ship on this one, the sail (whoops, sale) runs from November 22 to November 30, 2022. Here are five itineraries that have grabbed our attention.
1. Discover the Arctic from London
Departing London Tilbury on June 20, 2023, this 17-night sailing from £1,249 per person will transport you to a world of Viking exploration, jaw-dropping landscapes and the legendary North Cape – the land of the midnight sun, where the sun doesn’t set for a solid 75 days. A uniquely astonishing destination.
With drinks and gratuities taken care of with today’s Black Friday offer, you’ll save £561 per person on this magical trip.
2. See France and Spain in new lights
Save £462 per person on drinks and gratuities on this 14-night exploration of French and Spanish gems, setting sail from Newcastle Tyne on May 12, 2023 from just £1189 per person.
In France, you’ll retrace Monet’s footsteps and soak in the views that inspired the impressionist movement.
Meanwhile, modern art enthusiasts will love the visit to Bilbao, in Spain, for its architecturally-striking Guggenheim Museum.
A well-balanced menu of Europe’s finest food and wine, promises to deliver art for the taste buds too.
Find your ideal cruise
3. Things can get pretty hot in Iceland
Northwest of Dundee there’s a land of ice and fire just crying out to be experienced.
In the Northern Atlantic, Iceland is a country like no other. Reykjavik, the capital, transcends time bringing together ancient Norse civilisation with a quirky, cosmopolitan new town.
Away from the city, magnificent fjords and geothermal pools, framed by charging waterfalls and steaming geysers.
Fares start at £1359 per person, and the time-limited Black Friday saving of £462 covers the “Ambassador Explorer Package”. Departs from Dundee on June 4, 2023.
4. Travel the romantic River Seine from Liverpool
Combine the charms of ocean and river cruising in this week-long voyage from Liverpool, with stops in St Peter Port, Honfleur and Rouen, additionally stopping off in Belfast on the return leg.
Rouen, the capital of Normandy, is particularly celebrated for its remarkable Cathedral Notre-Dame.
Meanwhile, both Liverpool and Belfast promise exciting opportunities to connect with the UK’s rich maritime history.
The cruise steams out of Liverpool on July 18, 2023, and with savings of £231 per person on drinks and gratuities for the week, now is an ideal time to book.
5. Experience a glittering week of European wonders on Ambition
Ambassador Cruise Lines excels in no-fly cruises from the UK and this fascinating nine-night itinerary from Falmouth explores much-loved maritime cities in the Netherlands, Belgium, France and the UK.
Both Amsterdam and Antwerp are well-known for their diamond industries, and stops in Rouen and Honfleur add a splash of fine art and gourmet food to a charming voyage.
With drinks and gratuities already covered by the Black Friday sale, you’ll be saving an easy £297 per person before you even step onboard.
Family affair: Ambassador's Ambience wows World of Cruising's editor
Oceania Cruises’ culinary director spills the beans on the finest cuisine at sea
Black Friday cruise deals: the ultimate round up of the best bargains
Did you spot Imagine Holidays on Top Gear? Here's everything you need to know
Two-thirds of British solo travellers are looking for love, survey reveals
Do what you love most on a river cruise with Avalon Waterways
Don’t fly! ROL Cruise finds last-minute no-fly cruises for winter sun
New Oceania Cruises season launch: a lot to look forward to
Stephen Mangan: ‘My dream cruise companion? Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith. They’d keep us laughing at sea...’
Wave Awards 2022: what the winners had to say
Iceland's Land of the Northern Lights
- 11 nights, departs on the 23 Mar 2023
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Tilbury, Kirkwall, Orkney Islands, Tórshavn, + 4 more
Christmas & New Year Canary Islands & Madeira
- 16 nights, departs on the 22 Dec 2023
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Rotterdam, , Lisbon, + 8 more
Summer Songs Seacation
- 2 nights, departs on the 03 Sep 2023
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambition
- Liverpool, Bristol + -1 more
London Tilbury to Sinapore
- 65 nights, departs on the 06 Jan 2024
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Tilbury, Rotterdam, Leixões, + 21 more
Iberian & Northern Africa Escape
- 12 nights, departs on the 04 Oct 2023
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambition
- Falmouth, La Coruña, Leixões, + 5 more