Ambassador Cruise Line’s flash sale offers guests the chance to experience the full 'Ambassador Explorer Package' for no additional cost. We pick our top five itineraries to choose from.

Launching off the heels of the pandemic, Britain’s newest entrant to the cruise scene is tempting cruisers to head aboard for phenomenal itineraries, a classic British atmosphere, and eye-turning savings.



Specialising in delivering no-fly itineraries with departures from port cities across the UK, Ambassador Cruise Line makes the full cruise experience a pleasure from start to finish, and to sweeten the deal even more, the line’s Black Friday sale offers guests a complimentary “Ambassador Explorer Package”, worth £33 per night.



The bumper package of onboard perks includes all gratuities and service charges, so you don’t have to worry about what the “right amount” is… a difficult question to answer when the service is so good.

You’ll also enjoy unlimited non-alcoholic beverages (including your favourite fizzy drinks) as well as house wines and house brands from the bar list. If you’re eying up a premium beverage, such as a cocktail, you’ll only pay half price in any bar on board.



The great news is that you can avail of this generous offer on any itinerary in the 2023/24 season, except the Grand Round the World 2024 sailing, so the choices are vast. Or if you do fancy the Grand Round the World Cruise, they are offering free gratuities on the full sailing of 120 nights – yes FREE gratuities that is a saving of £600!

You can also upgrade to their top premium drinks package including Wi-Fi from just £15 per person, per day on any 23-24 sailing.

Don’t miss the ship on this one, the sail (whoops, sale) runs from November 22 to November 30, 2022. Here are five itineraries that have grabbed our attention.