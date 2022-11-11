Menu

Celebrity Cruises' boss Jo Rzymowska named LGBT+ role model Celebrity Cruises vice-president and managing director EMEA,Jo Rzymowska, has been recognised as one of the world’s leading LGBT+ role models.

Rzymowska was named at number 11 in the 100 LGBT+ executives role model list, prepared by diversity and inclusion membership organisation INvolve and supported by Yahoo Finance. It is the second time Rzymowska has been recognised, after appearing at number 93 in 2016. The list highlights the leaders with the most impact within the LGBTQ+ community, who are driving inclusion for LGBTQ+ employees in business.

A ‘journey to real inclusivity’ Rzymowska said: “I am honoured and humbled to be recognised amongst so many influential colleagues, driving positive change for LGBTQ+ in our respective businesses and industries.



“Solid steps are being taken but we are still on a journey towards real inclusivity, especially across the travel industry. “But it is only together that we will make this change, which is why I’m encouraged to see those from outside the community, our LGBTQ allies, as well as young trailblazers taking up the mantle, recognised for all our collective achievements as we continue the drive towards true inclusion for all.”



Credit: Celebrity Cruises

INvolve founder and CEO Suki Sandhu added: “I’m so thrilled to be celebrating this global group of trailblazing executives, future leaders and allies who are driving meaningful and tangible change for LGBTQ+ employees across our global businesses.



“All the individuals within these lists are championing inclusion and, most importantly, leveraging their expertise and knowledge to drive inclusion initiatives and strategic change within their organisations.



“It’s vital that LGBTQ+ employees can succeed and achieve authentically, and these role models are essentials drivers of change who are smashing barriers to progress to create more inclusive organisations.”